LINCOLN — New state restrictions imposed on seven Nebraska counties require people with two or more symptoms for COVID-19 — and the people in their household — to self-quarantine for 14 days.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts clarified Thursday that the quarantine requirements do not apply to people whose symptoms have been diagnosed as some other respiratory illness.

The governor issued the restrictions late Wednesday as part of a directed health measure imposed on Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Cass, Dodge, Washington and Saunders Counties. The measure seeks to control the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The measure requires a 14-day quarantine for people who test positive for coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and their household members. It also requires a 14-day quarantine for people with two of the following: fever of 100.4 degrees or more, cough, runny nose, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, or shortness of breath.

At a briefing Thursday, Ricketts acknowledged that people can have some of the same symptoms with other respiratory diseases, including influenza, the common cold and allergies.

He recommended that people who have two or more such symptoms go home, then contact their health care provider to get a diagnosis. Patients diagnosed with something other than COVID-19 should follow the provider’s recommendations but do not need to quarantine themselves or their household members.

Many people are having trouble distinguishing seasonal allergy symptoms from those of COVID-19, said Dr. Ebrahim Shakir of the Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Omaha. If someone sneezes in a grocery store, he said, it might not be what you imagine.

“The challenge now is that patients with allergic asthma will have coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath,” Shakir said. “They will not, however, have a fever, and a fever should be used as the primary distinguishing feature between allergies and COVID-19.”

He recommends that people call their primary physician if a fever is one of the symptoms.

“We’re doing a lot of tele-help trying to evaluate patients without them being seen at the clinic for the sake of social distancing,” Shakir said. “We’re prescreening our patients as much as we can.”

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol.

