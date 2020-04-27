We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state is trying to find the right mix of risk and benefit when relaxing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In his first comments since announcing that he will loosen restrictions on May 4 for 59 counties, including metropolitan Omaha, the Republican governor stood by his decisions, using an analogy to explain his thinking.

“We could end just about all deaths on the Interstate if we reduce the speed limit to 5 miles per hour, but we don’t do that,” he said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Comparing the current social distancing restrictions to a 5 mph speed limit, Ricketts said he wants to find the “right speed for us to be able to manage the health care system.”

Areas of the state with a low level of infection will be allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants, as long as patrons sit at least 6 feet apart and the eatery keeps capacity at 50%. Barbershops, beauty salons and similar close-contact businesses will also be allowed to reopen, as long as customers and workers wear masks.

Across the state, religious services, including weddings and funerals, will be allowed to resume, as long as household groups sit at least 6 feet apart. Bans on elective surgeries will also be lifted, and veterinary and dental offices can resume routine care.

While critics have said it’s too soon to begin relaxing restrictions, Ricketts insisted that the state has “flattened the curve” and has enough capacity to treat those infected.

He said he looked at a variety of factors in deciding to ease the restrictions, including the availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators. In addition, he said he looked at the state’s ability to manage cases by transferring patients from hard-hit areas like Grand Island to hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln.

Ricketts said he looked at the rates of positive tests in different regions, comparing the 8% of tests in Douglas County that have been positive with the 49% rate for tests in Dawson County. He said he also got feedback from local public health officials about the guidelines and is in regular communication with experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

He said he plans to work with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and local health officials in deciding whether to loosen restrictions in Lancaster County. Those restrictions are in effect until May 6. He said he addressed the directed health measure for Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties last week because it was set to expire Thursday.

Despite the easing, he cautioned that some level of social distancing will be a part of Nebraska life throughout the summer and into the fall.

Ricketts also pleaded with people living in hard-hit counties, where restrictions are likely to remain in place for a while yet, to stay home and not go to the newly opened up areas for haircuts or a night at a restaurant. He said his approach requires people to cooperate.

In other topics:

Business task force.

Tony Goins, the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, announced that he would lead a new Get Nebraska Growing task force. The group will compile “best practices” for businesses to reopen safely. Already, it has worked with the cosmetology, restaurant and retail industries on guidelines for safe operations.

“We want families to know they will be safe and secure when shopping or dining in their community,” Goins said. “Together, we are going to get Nebraska growing again.”

Testing sites.

Ricketts announced that the first two testing sites under his TestNebraska initiative will be in Omaha and Grand Island. Those testing sites, under the contract signed with a group of Utah firms, are to be open by Thursday.

He said people who have completed the TestNebraska assessment will be contacted about a testing schedule. About 89,000 Nebraskans had taken the assessment as of Monday morning.

Protective equipment.