LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made no apology Thursday for negative attack mailings aimed at a Republican campaign opponent of one of his appointees, State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru.
The mailings against candidate Janet Palmtag of Nebraska City — which a state GOP leader said “crossed the line” and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Bob Kerrey labeled racist — were “absolutely appropriate,” Ricketts said in response to reporter’s question.
“I wanted to make sure that Julie Slama did very well in that primary, and I wanted to make sure she wins reelection because she’s the right person for District 1,” said the governor, who has been an activist in funding legislative candidates he likes and taking down those he opposes.
“Janet Palmtag is not conservative and she is wrong on the issues on a number of different things,” he said, mentioning gun control and providing food stamp benefits for felons.
Palmtag, when asked for a comment, said that “it’s a shame that Gov. Ricketts does not value an experienced, life-long Republican and fellow Catholic. He supports religious-based attacks that have no place in Nebraska politics.”
She said “the only thing liberal going on here is a liberal distortion of the truth.” She said she’s a fiscal conservative and a strong supporter of gun rights, and has been the victim of misleading attacks.
The southeast Nebraska legislative race between Slama and Palmtag has heated up in recent days after a recording of a telephone conversation featuring Dan Welch, the chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, was released by the Palmtag campaign.
In it, Welch apologized for the state GOP-sponsored attacks on Palmtag, a longtime GOP campaign volunteer, as “not in good taste” and said the mailer “crossed the line.”
The mailer pictured Palmtag and State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, one of the state’s two black lawmakers, stating that she stood with a “liberals, atheists and extremists.”
Welch, in the recorded phone call, said that Ricketts, who donated $190,000 to the state GOP in recent months, wanted to “go after Janet hard” in the primary, so Slama would have a easier time in the fall general election.
Slama out-polled Palmtag by about 4,000 votes in May, but the two both advanced to the November election. Their race will feature a clash of Republican heavyweights, because Slama is backed by Ricketts and former Gov. Kay Orr and Palmtag is supported by Heineman and U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Ricketts said he did not approve the specific mailer that the state GOP sent out attacking Palmtag, but he supported what was sent.
The governor has been a major investor in state legislative races, targeting a trio of Republican incumbents for defeat in 2016 and backing several candidates in 2018. Ricketts also hasn’t had much luck getting his legislative appointees to win elections — only one of his three appointees since taking office have done that.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
