LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa and three other Republican governors joined Tuesday in a guest editorial defending their decisions not to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions.

All five hail from states in the middle of the country that have taken heat on the national stage for their approaches to the pandemic.

Three, including Nebraska, Iowa and Wyoming, did not impose stay-at-home orders on state residents. The other two, Arkansas and Missouri, gave businesses more leeway in staying open than many coastal states.

"Here in the country's heartland, decisions have been made based on sound medical and social science, positioning our states to thrive individually as our economies reopen," they wrote. "Our approach has created a model for success that can be applied throughout the country."

According to the governors, the Plains states "have managed this emergency exceptionally well by many measures" and "have simultaneously ranked low in infection rates and deaths."

Nebraska and Iowa, however, now rank among the top 25 states in coronavirus cases per capita, according to data maintained by the New York Times. Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri are among the states with the fastest growth rate in new cases, while Arkansas and Wyoming have seen a decreasing number of new cases.  

The column is being distributed nationally by The Washington Post News Service. 

