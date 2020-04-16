We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — A state senator from Omaha on Thursday predicted a spike in coronavirus cases unless Gov. Pete Ricketts takes action to block the Nebraska Crossing shopping mall from reopening.

“I think we’ve seen what happens when we are not staying put,” State Sen. Steve Lathrop said. “You’re seeing hot spots in Grand Island and Sioux Falls.”

“If people start going back to retail like pre-virus days, we’re going to have more people get sick, more people spreading things, more people in the hospital and more people subject to this life-threatening condition,” he said.

The governor, during his daily briefing on COVID-19, rejected Lathrop’s call for a stay-at-home order to block the reopening of the outlet mall, which has planned a “soft” opening in a week and a grand opening in two weeks.

“We haven’t asked anyone to close,” Ricketts said. “We are asking Nebraskans to exercise their personal responsibility, their civic duty, to do the right thing.”

That, he said, includes following the ”six rules” he unveiled last week to keep Nebraskans safe. One of the rules is to avoid unnecessary shopping trips and, if you must shop, to leave the family and friends at home and go alone. Ricketts unveiled the rules as he urged Nebraskans to redouble their social distancing efforts through the final 21 days of April.

“We’ve got to continue to stay focused on this, but we don’t need to say that person or this person needs to close their business,” the governor said.

Nebraska Crossing has said that it would be the first shopping mall in North America to reopen and that it could serve as a "case study" and help establish best practices for reopening stores. But the head of the Nebraska Hospital Association has condemned the reopening as an “irresponsible” move that would nullify the progress the state has made in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Lathrop, in a letter to the governor on Wednesday, said the outlet mall has “nonessential businesses” that shouldn’t be allowed to reopen until effective treatments for the virus are found and more progress is made toward developing a vaccine.

“Social distancing is not a cure,” the senator said. He fears that if restrictions on public gatherings are relaxed, cases of coronavirus will begin spiking because the vast majority of Nebraskans have not been exposed to it.