LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday rejected a call from four state senators to cancel the state's $27 million contract with TestNebraska.
In his daily briefing, he accused them of not wanting to have testing in the state, a position he called "ludicrous."
Omaha State Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh, Megan Hunt and Rick Kolowski, along with Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood, sent a joint letter to the governor asking him to end the contract with a consortium of Utah firms. They said the money should be used to beef up Nebraska's own public health system and testing capabilities.
But Ricketts said the state public health laboratory and the University of Nebraska Medical Center laboratories could not have ramped up their testing capacity as quickly as the TestNebraska initiative offered to do.
He said TestNebraska had access to testing equipment and to test kits that state entities had struggled to get.
The governor also rejected a call from AARP Nebraska Director Todd Stubbendieck to name long-term care facilities that have had coronavirus cases. Stubbendieck said the disclosures are needed to protect public health and to protect people who live and work at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
As of Wednesday, 455 residents or staff of long-term care facilities had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, while long-term care residents accounted for two of every three deaths from the virus. Nebraska is one of 13 states in which half or more of deaths are nursing home residents, he said.
"Nursing facilities are ground zero in the fight against the coronavirus and more information and greater transparency is a key tool in this fight," he said.
Ricketts, however, said the state would only release aggregate numbers for those facilities. He said that families should ask facilities if they want to know whether there have been cases there. He said local health departments can only release names of specific facilities if they verify the information and get permission from the facility.
The briefing came as the state is poised to record its 100th death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of cases stood at 8,315 as of Sunday evening.
