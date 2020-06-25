LINCOLN — Nonprofit groups that provide food and housing aid for communities will receive COVID-19 grants, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday, as he described the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska as “stable.”
Ricketts said the state has been “incredibly successful” in slowing the spread of the virus and achieving his top goal — to avoid overwhelming the state’s hospitals with coronavirus patients.
“The number of coronavirus patients in our hospitals is actually going down,” he said, with 131 such patients on Thursday, a decline from 149 on April 25, when the state started tracking that data.
“While we're in a good position right now, we can't get cocky,” Ricketts said at a news conference. “We've got to continue to manage this."
The governor also provided information about the Community Cares grants that will help nonprofits and other providers with meals delivery, emergency shelters, homelessness prevention and mental health services. About $85 million of the state’s $1.1 billion in federal CARES Act money will be devoted to such grants, Ricketts said Thursday.
Of that $85 million, $40 million is set aside for individual grants of at least $12,000 to help charitable organizations cover increased costs or decreased revenue caused by COVID-19, and $43 million is devoted to “response and recovery” grants to help homeless shelters, meal delivery services, and health and mental health providers.
“Our overall goal is to help those organizations that take care of Nebraskans, whether it’s food insecurity, housing or behavioral health,” Ricketts said.
About $2 million of the $85 million will be granted to child-care providers and centers of worship, in grants of $250 or $500, to help them purchase personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, as well as cleaning supplies.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Department will take applications — applications for some of the grants begin as early as Monday — and will make the awards in mid July.
“In my 30 year career, I’ve never been able to give away this much money,” said Danette Smith, the director of the health agency.
For more information, access the web site dhhs.ne.gov/communitycares.
Ricketts had previously announced how he would divvy up the CARES Act money sent to the state to distribute.
While the federal government’s guidance was to set aside $450 million for local governments to cover their costs in battling the virus, the governor instead set aside $100 million, diverting more money to grants for small businesses and livestock producers.
Ricketts, on Thursday, said he believes the $100 million will be adequate to cover the direct expenses of counties and cities, and that it made sense to give more aid to business and agriculture, which pay taxes that support government.
In other related news:
» The state’s TestNebraska program is still lagging far behind its goal of delivering 3,000 tests per day, averaging between 1,400 and 1,600 daily. Ricketts has blamed a shortage of people signing up for the test, and urged Nebraskans to register online for the free tests.
He announced that the Nebraska National Guard is transitioning back to its normal duties, and local hospitals across Nebraska will begin assuming testing duties at TestNebraska sites outside of Omaha.
» Closures and restrictions at local doctors’ offices due to COVID-19 has caused a decline in immunizations for other diseases, like measles and whooping cough. Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, urged parents to arrange for such vaccinations because they are a proven way to reduce illness and even death. The state has a program for low-income families to get free or reduced-cost shots. Call 800-798-1696 for information about that.
