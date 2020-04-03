We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Nebraskans appear to be heeding the advice to avoid large public gatherings during the coronavirus crisis but may need to do better in the “staying at home” category.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, at his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, pointed to some self-reporting by Google users from Nebraska, who said their participation in retail shopping and recreation had dropped 34% in recent weeks and their time spent at the workplace had declined 24%.

The governor said that seems to indicate that people are complying with the state’s guidance to avoid groups of more than 10 people and limit shopping trips.

But he expressed concern about one statistic — that time spent at home had increased by only 8%. Ricketts said people should be going to work and then staying home to avoid contact with other people who might carry the coronavirus.

“We want you to keep your distance from other people. If you stay at home, you’re probably going to be able to comply with that,” he said, adding that he is evaluating whether additional steps are needed to increase compliance.

The unscientific Google poll also showed that time spent at parks was up 109% while trips to the grocery store were down 9%.

On Thursday, the governor repeated that he’s not considering joining the almost 40 governors in the U.S. who have issued shelter-in-place orders to their residents.

Ricketts said Nebraska’s “regional” approach — to impose directed health measures when community spread cases of coronavirus are confirmed — was developed in conjunction with contagious disease experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and is designed to better time restrictions based on when the virus is active.

On Friday evening, the governor announced a new directed health measure that covers the remaining counties in the state, citing community spread of the coronavirus across Nebraska. The measure will be in effect through May 11, unless renewed.

“We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions, work, go home, and shop once a week,” Ricketts said in a press release.

As of Friday evening, Nebraska had 285 confirmed cases of the virus. Douglas County continues to have the most cases in the state — 129 — but central Nebraska’s Hall County now has the second most, 27, after jumping past Sarpy and Washington Counties.

Dr. James Lawler of UNMC, who helped craft the state’s response to the coronavirus, said there’s still a lot to learn about this new virus and researchers are only “in the second inning” as far as understanding it.

“It’s important to know that this virus is here to say,” he said. “We won’t be able to return to a complete normal until we have a vaccine.”

The doctor, who heads UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, has said it typically takes 12 to 18 months before a vaccine can be tested and become publicly available.