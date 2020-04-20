LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he will allow elective surgeries to resume in two weeks, marking the state's first easing of coronavirus restrictions.

He said health care facilities will be allowed to schedule elective surgeries and procedures starting May 4 if they have the capacity to deal with coronavirus patients.

For hospitals, that means having 30% of overall beds available, as well as 30% of intensive care beds and 30% of ventilators. The facilities also must have a two-week supply of protective equipment available.

Ricketts made the announcement during his daily briefing about the coronavirus outbreak, as Nebraska is seeing new hot spots of disease emerge.

Dawson County, home to Lexington and a large meatpacking plant, is now reporting 124 coronavirus cases, giving it the third-largest total in the state, according to the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department.

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, still has the most cases of any county in the state, with 468, and Douglas County — the state's largest county — has 288, as of Monday morning, according to local health department figures.

Despite the surge in cases of people testing positive, those areas have been able to manage without overwhelming the health care system, which Ricketts has repeatedly said is the goal of the social distancing restrictions imposed by the state.

One of those restrictions was the ban on elective surgeries and procedures. The governor said lifting the ban means people can get necessary care that does not qualify as an emergency. The change applies to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, dental offices, vision clinics and veterinary practices. 

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 40

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

