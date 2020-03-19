LINCOLN — Nebraska drivers will get a little more time to renew their driver’s licenses or license their vehicles because of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday extending all driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations that expired on or after March 1. The extension will remain in effect until 30 days after the order is lifted.

The extension applies to all driver’s licenses, state identification cards, permits, or other credentials issued by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. It also applies to vehicle title requirements, registrations, in-transit tags or motor carrier temporary documents.

Interlock customers will get a two-week extension on their monthly inspection and reporting requirements. Additional extensions may be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Finally, any Nebraska penalties or interest associated with late filing of quarterly returns for members of the International Fuel Tax Agreement will be waived.

Nebraskans can still renew licenses and use other services online at dmv.nebraska.gov.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 40

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email