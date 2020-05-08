LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday fired back at MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow, who on Thursday night criticized the Republican governor for “not letting anyone know what’s happening” with infections in the state’s meatpacking plants, nursing homes and prisons.
Ricketts, during his daily coronavirus briefing , said Maddow’s claim was “factually wrong” because he had released aggregate information earlier Thursday about the number of infections involving meatpacking workers and residents and staff at nursing homes.
“She has her own agenda,” the governor said.
Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, later tweeted that Maddow was spreading “fake news” and engaging in “totally blind partisan gamesmanship.”
Thursday, Ricketts said 1,005 of the state’s 6,771 positive cases reported at that time involved meatpacking plant workers, and that 267 nursing home residents and 188 staffers at those facilities have tested positive. Fifty-seven of the state’s 86 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday evening involved nursing home residents.
He said he would provide only “aggregate” state numbers on such infections, and would not specifically identify how many infections came from a specific plant or nursing home — figures that some people who live near such facilities are seeking.
Ricketts did not discuss on Thursday the number of infections within state prisons, which so far have seen five workers — but no inmates — test positive.
Maddow pointed out on her show that Nebraska hasn’t tested any prison inmates.
“What do you think the odds are that no prisoners in Nebraska have coronavirus?” she asked. Some other states have conducted widespread testing of inmates and found numerous infections involving inmates who are asymptomatic. One Ohio prison, for instance, reported that 80% of its inmates tested positive.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections has said it is testing only those inmates who show symptoms, and no inmates have presented the symptoms to warrant testing.
Maddow, in recent nightly shows, has harshly criticized both Nebraska and Iowa for not ordering the closing of meatpacking plants, where infections have spiked in recent weeks. About 1 in 6 infections in Nebraska, for instance, have come so far from the state’s hog- and beef-processing facilities, and the per-capita growth in positive cases in counties with meatpacking facilities has been among the highest in the country.
“This is the kind of thing you go down in the history books for, Gov. Ricketts,” Maddow said. “You’re going to be famous for this, long after you’re gone.”
She's a moron but the governor is making decisions to reopen even though the data shows otherwise. The number of cases in Omaha and more importantly the percent of positive cases continues to rise. He claims that it's because we're testing more people suspected of having the disease. So who were we testing a month ago, just random people on the street? They have always been testing symptomatic people and were even more rigorous about it last month. He's not being factually correct here and I'm guessing he knows it but wants the economy to get moving.
Ole Pete, catchin some heat and can't handle it. . You better take a better look at what is actually happening in this state and stop following your idol in dD.C.
Rachel Maddow not telling the truth?! NO WAY!!!!!
Tom Wilson: Why sugarcoat it by saying Ricketts is "not being factually correct here...?" Why not just come out and say Ricketts is plain and simply lying. And even if he knows he's lying, you offer an excuse for him ..."but he wants the economy to get moving." Under no circumstance do I want our leaders to lie, which... granted is difficult for a politician. Furthermore, isn't Taylor Gage's, Ricketts spokesman comment suggesting Maddow was spreading "fake news" and engaging in "totally blind partisan gamesmanship" the"kettle calling the pot black?" Give me a break! If someone in the GOP doesn't like what is being said about them the completely overused juvenile response is to cry "fake news (I know you are, but what am I)." That is getting SO old, as are shameless Trump sycophants.
Leonard, If you believe anything on MSNBC, especially from Maddow, perhaps you are the one that needs juvenile help!!
A.D., What did she say that you dispute?
I think we need to continue the conversation here in Nebraska listening to all points of view. We've lost the ability in this country to create an environment where all views are heard. I'm a conservative but I believe the governor is rushing things. Of course he needs to balance the economy and the health of Nebraskans. It's just not as a simple as saying he's putting the economy in front of lives. The issue of the economy is much more far reaching than just money. Frankly, if asked, I wouldn't be able to contribute much to the conversation other than slowing things down a bit. Small moves!
I always appreciate reading comments from people who are trying to be civil. Thank you for your continuing calm and civility.
100% agree Michael. It's toddlers leading toddlers. Don't like something they say.....call it fake news. That way their followers just keep becoming more brainwashed. The more someone repeats something, the more stupid people believe it. It's an embarrassment. And yes....our governor is a mini maga't.
Rachel Maddox is code for Liberal Commie Whack Job....
Who's Rachel Maddox?
Who’s Rachel Maddox?
Fact: 1968-69 100,000+ died of Hong Kong flu, country had around 200 million citizens. 2020 321 million and between 45,000 to 75,000 ginned up numbers. The country was NOT closed down, in fact Woodstock took place in that time frame. People were not lock down businesses were not shut down. It would be nice if the press would look at the past and look at those reactions vs today. Most of the deaths today are from nursing homes - places that are not equipped to care for corona that NY Gov. Cuomo demanded corona diagnosed patients be returned. Maddow is a hack that has not said anything about the blood on Cuomo and NJ governors have on their hands from this
Wow, that's really interesting. You should consider reducing the amount of Fox News you watch. It's fascinating to see the effect it has on people.
The base loves it when you excite them by saying any of the key terms, like liberal. or Maddow, or MSNBC. They used to get excited by saying government debt or deficit, and they still work with some of the farthest gone..
Did Pete pull out the Pelosi card too?
If it was on MSNBC it has to be true and if RM says it you can take it the the bank, solid gold stuff from her.
How about replacing the headlines with "Fake News Continues to Dramatize the Wuhan Virus” Yes, case numbers will go up because of more testing . I know of several cases involving couples where one half of a retired couple with the Wuhan was tested and confirmed and counted as a case while the Wuhan while the other had the sniffles for 2 days and was never counted. Massive anti body testing may show 50-80 times as many people have had it thus raising the denominator ( the bottom part of the fraction for the social justice liberal arts majors) greatly. Thus, lethality may be no more than the regular flu.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-bearer-of-good-coronavirus-news-11587746176?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2
In a March article for Stat News, Dr. Ioannidis argued that Covid-19 is far less deadly than modelers were assuming. He considered the experience of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined Feb. 4 in Japan. Nine of 700 infected passengers and crew died. Based on the demographics of the ship’s population, Dr. Ioannidis estimated that the U.S. fatality rate could be as low as 0.025% to 0.625% and put the upper bound at 0.05% to 1%—comparable to that of seasonal flu.
One thing that would save the lives of nursing home and assisted living residents would be testing all staff a couple of time a week. Of course that hasn't happened and won't happen, but it would save these people's lives. I saw Ricketts during his press conference twist himself in knots trying to justify not releasing the number on packing plant and nursing home numbers. Ricketts is following the Trump play book, pretend their isn't a problem and hid the facts.
Maddow must be hitting home with Ricketts that he feels he has to acknowledge the criticism. Maddow has been wrong on a lot of things, but it dead-on on this problem.
Ok, everybody calm down and pour yourself a strong one. Hunker down in your basement, or don a mask and go out. Whatever.
