...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday fired back at MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow, who on Thursday night criticized the Republican governor for "not letting anyone know what's happening" with infections in the state's meatpacking plants, nursing homes and prisons.
Ricketts, during his daily coronavirus briefing Friday, said Maddow's claim was "factually wrong" because he had released aggregate information earlier Thursday about the number of infections involving meatpacking workers and residents and staff at nursing homes.
"She has her own agenda," the governor said.
Ricketts' spokesman, Taylor Gage, later tweeted that Maddow was spreading "fake news" and engaging in "totally blind partisan gamesmanship."
Thursday, Ricketts said that 1,005 of the state’s 6,771 positive cases reported at that time involved meatpacking plant workers, and that 267 nursing home residents and 188 staffers at those facilities have tested positive. Fifty-seven of the state's 86 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday evening involved nursing home residents.
Ricketts did not discuss on Thursday the number of infections within state prisons, which so far have seen four workers — but no inmates — test positive.
Maddow pointed out on her show that Nebraska hasn't tested any prison inmates.
"What do you think the odds are that no prisoners in Nebraska have coronavirus?" she asked. Some other states have conducted widespread testing of inmates and found numerous infections involving inmates who are asymptomatic.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections has said it is testing only those inmates who show symptoms, and no inmates have presented the symptoms to warrant testing.
Maddow, in recent nightly shows, has harshly criticized both Nebraska and Iowa for not ordering the closing of meatpacking plants, where infections have spiked in recent weeks. About one in six infections in Nebraska, for instance, have come so far from the state's hog- and beef-processing facilities, and the per-capita growth in positive cases in counties with meatpacking facilities has been among the highest in the country.
"This is the kind of thing you go down in the history books for, Gov. Ricketts," Maddow said. "You're going to be famous for this, long after you're gone."
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
She's a moron but the governor is making decisions to reopen even though the data shows otherwise. The number of cases in Omaha and more importantly the percent of positive cases continues to rise. He claims that it's because we're testing more people suspected of having the disease. So who were we testing a month ago, just random people on the street? They have always been testing symptomatic people and were even more rigorous about it last month. He's not being factually correct here and I'm guessing he knows it but wants the economy to get moving.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.