LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he feels no pressure to follow the lead of Iowa in reopening bars, movie theaters and wedding reception halls, even though it's a short drive across the river to Council Bluffs from Omaha, where he and more than 400,000 people live.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that in her state, movie theaters, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues will be reopening as of Friday. Bars can reopen May 28.

In the Omaha area, bars and lounges that do not have permits to sell food have been closed for sit-down service since mid-March, and other areas of Nebraska followed suit later. That's led to complaints from owners of liquor establishments about why they are shuttered while restaurants and sports bars that also sell beer and liquor have been allowed to reopen.

Ricketts has said several times that in taverns, people tend to sit or stand close together, especially at the bar, whereas in restaurants, there is more space between tables, which helps with social distancing. Under guidelines allowing restaurants to reopen, tables must be at least 6 feet apart and occupancy can't exceed 50%.

Ricketts, at his daily coronavirus briefing, said he is still reviewing data about usage of hospital resources, as well as infection trends, before determining whether to loosen restrictions after May 31, when his current social distancing guidelines run out.

"I tell people to just stay tuned," said the Republican governor, who has hinted that a relaxation of his directed health measures is coming.

During an appearance on a Washington Post webcast Wednesday morning, Ricketts said that restrictions can be overdone.

"If you have too tight of restrictions too long, people will start disobeying them," he said.

In Iowa, Reynolds, who is also a Republican, announced the relaxation of restrictions despite hundreds of new COVID-19 cases being confirmed in the state every day.

Her order will allow state campground restrooms, showers and cabins to reopen in time for the Memorial Day weekend, one of the biggest weekends of the year for state parks. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers will remain closed.

In Nebraska, the Game and Parks Commission announced Wednesday that campgrounds at 35 state recreation areas and Smith Falls State Park will reopen on Friday, though shower houses, beaches and park activities will remain closed.

Bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity in Iowa, which contrasts with Nebraska, where liquor outlets are restricted to carry-out drinks only.

Ricketts said Wednesday that he understands that bars have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic closures. He would not say when he would be announcing his new guidelines and sidestepped a question about whether he was concerned that Nebraskans might bring back an infection after visiting a liquor outlet in Council Bluffs or elsewhere in Iowa.

The Iowa governor announced Wednesday that summer school-sponsored activities such as softball and baseball can resume on June 1, and that more details about schools will come on Thursday.

Casinos were not included in the governor's plans, and Reynolds said conversations were underway with the industry to determine how they might safely reopen.

Dr. Rossana Rosa, a Des Moines infectious disease specialist, said the data she's tracking indicates that Iowa seems to be at a plateau of about 300 new daily cases. She said the impact of last week's reopenings won't be seen until the first week in June, since it can take up to two weeks for people with the disease to show symptoms.

"At this point, I think it would seem that those decisions have been made for the foreseeable future, so many of us in the infectious diseases community have decided that we will continue talking about how can you stay safe when you go out," Rosa said, referring to the decisions to reopen sectors of the economy. "If you think you're not going to be able to maintain yourself six feet apart from any other people if you decide to go out, then you're at risk."

This report includes material from The Associated Press.