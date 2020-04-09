Employees concerned about their working conditions in the midst of the coronavirus shouldn’t expect the state to intervene, Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a town hall Thursday night on Nebraska Educational Television.
Instead, they should talk to their employer or supervisor, the governor said.
Several questions posed to Ricketts during the town hall involved working conditions.
In one case, the wife of a construction worker said her husband was working in conditions conducive to transmitting the virus — no running water, insufficient hand sanitizer in the port-a-potties, close working conditions and the sharing of tools. The job, she said, isn’t essential, so why should he have to report to work?
“What I’d suggest: Work with the employer,” Ricketts said.
He also said employees could bring their own hand sanitizer, citing examples of Nebraska companies that have been making hand sanitizer.
Ricketts on Thursday expanded business closures to hair salons and similar personal care services statewide. He said he did so to keep business closures uniform. Construction sites don’t require a similar statewide measure because they haven’t been shut down in any one locality.
In a similar vein, Ricketts said he isn’t issuing a stay-at-home order for the state because he believes that Nebraskans will do the right thing if asked.
Asked what the downside would be to ordering people to stay home, Ricketts responded: “We don’t have enough cops to put one on everyone’s doorsteps. We need people to do this voluntarily.”
Ricketts said the state has distributed all the supplies it has received from the national stockpile. He acknowledged that the state hasn’t been able to purchase a lot of personal protective equipment but said it’s working to get more.
“We spent $275,000 on PPE so far, so you can tell it’s a small amount.”
The next three weeks will be crucial, the governor said, so people need to redouble their efforts to stay home. No extra trips outside the home. Exercise and socialize with immediate family.
The plan Nebraska is following comes from a playbook launched by the White House in the mid-2000s when the nation’s best minds got together to devise best practices in response to a flu pandemic, Dr. James Lawler, associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said during the town hall.
“(Based on) the numbers we see, clearly what we have done has had an effect,” Lawler said. “But the numbers we can’t see are the numbers I’m concerned about. We don’t have enough testing.”
A return to pre-coronavirus life is still a year or more away, Lawler said.
“We’re still pretty early on in this entire event,” he said. “We don’t return to normal until we have a vaccine. That timeline looks to be a year to one-and-a-half years away. Normally it takes seven to 10 years to get vaccine, so this would be a record timeline.”
