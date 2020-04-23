The Heartland United Way and other Grand Island community organizations unveiled a new coronavirus education campaign Thursday, April 23, 2020, to urge residents to stay home, stay 6 feet apart and wear masks out in public.
JACK SHEARD
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he doesn’t “foresee a scenario” in which he’d ask meatpacking plants to close, despite soaring numbers of coronavirus cases in Nebraska communities with such businesses.
Shutting down the plants — as has happened in several states, including neighboring Iowa and South Dakota — would jeopardize the nation’s food supply, causing “civil unrest,” Ricketts said.
“Can you imagine what could happen if people could not go to the store and get food?” he said. “Think about how mad people got when they couldn’t get paper products. Think how mad they’d be if they couldn’t get food.”
“We need to do everything we can to make sure these food processors stay open,” Ricketts added.
His daily briefing came as Dakota County, home to a massive Tyson Fresh Meats plant, reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, more than doubling its previous total.
Ricketts said he didn’t know how many of those new cases came from the plant, but he refused to blame the business, saying it was a “community issue” that also involved how people lived and if more than one generation lived together in a home.
“We have to focus not only on the work site issues but what’s going on at home,” he said.
The governor, in the past week, has stepped up efforts to reach the state’s Spanish-speaking population by providing his press releases in Spanish and holding two Spanish-language press conferences this week.
Other food processing communities have been hard-hit. Hall County, with 664 cases and 16 deaths by Thursday, has nearly twice as many cases as Douglas County, which has nine times the population. And Dawson County, home to another Tyson plant in Lexington, is also a hot spot.
The three counties have among the nation’s highest rates of coronavirus, per capita. The situation has prompted some officials to call for greater “social distancing” steps between workers and a relaxing of financial incentives for workers to continue to report to work, even when they’re sick.
Temporarily shutting down the JBS USA beef plant, which is connected to more than 200 coronavirus cases in the Grand Island area, may help combat the high infection rate there, but it’s probably too little, too late, the local health director said during a TV appearance Wednesday night.
“In our instance, it may be that the cat’s out of the bag,” said Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson, who appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. “At this point, closing the plant may be helpful to us, I certainly think it wouldn’t hurt, but we’ve got spread everywhere.”
The JBS plant isn’t the sole source of the local outbreak, she said, though the close-quarters, shoulder-to-shoulder nature of cutting and packaging meat is clearly giving the virus opportunity to spread.
Health care workers and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in at least nine nursing and long-term care facilities, she noted, and people could be exposed to the virus at the grocery store or in other places.
At a city press conference Thursday, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said he doesn’t have the power to close JBS or any other business. The plant is Grand Island’s largest employer, with about 3,600 workers.
“Just so you know, Gov. Ricketts told me that mayors are not allowed to decide whether private businesses stay open or are closed,” he said.
He sidestepped a question about whether he’d prefer to see the plant cease production, saying Ricketts had to balance the needs of the state and agricultural economy, while he, Steele, was focused on Grand Island.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gives health directors like Anderson the power to shut down facilities overseen by the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service, but Anderson has said any stricter measures would have to be approved by the governor or Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness for Nebraska Medicine, and Dr. James Lawler, director in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, toured the JBS plant Tuesday to observe conditions and give recommendations for infection control.
Steele said he looks forward to hearing more about their findings.
Meanwhile, the state’s pork and beef producers are calling for steps to keep the plants open, citing financial losses due to a backlog of livestock that’s ready for market but can’t be slaughtered because of closures and slowdowns at processing plants.
“Widespread closure of processing plants, even for limited periods of time, could be devastating for farmers and consumers alike,” said Craig Head of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 10,000 meatpackers in Nebraska and 1.3 million food and meat workers nationwide, said 13 workers at union plants across the country have died, in addition to at least 6,500 food and meat workers who have been sickened by or exposed to COVID-19.
Thirteen plants have closed at some point over the past two months, affecting 24,500 workers and reducing pork and beef slaughter capacity.
The union wrote to Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, asking that workers be prioritized for coronavirus testing and receive more gloves, masks and other protective equipment.
“They haven’t been given the essential protections that they so desperately need,” said Marc Perrone, international president of the union, on a conference call with journalists Thursday.
“Before all this, it’s easy to say not many Americans thought too much about the men and women who worked in the meatpacking industry,” he continued. “But in the best of times I would say it’s very difficult and dangerous work. … America’s food supply depends on these workers.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa also wrote to Pence, asking for more federal help to curb the meatpacking outbreaks, according to a report in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
At his daily press conference, Ricketts touted steps taken by plants to increase worker safety, which included putting up plastic barriers between employees, providing masks, the frequent sanitizing and fogging of plants and testing workers for fevers.
But he said that not all businesses are able to comply with his directive for employees to maintain a 6-foot space between one another.
Ricketts said that if additional hot spots erupt in other food- processing towns, like Schuyler and Nebraska City, additional testing will be ordered there.
As of Thursday evening, Nebraska had 2,124 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths.
In other coronavirus news:
» Ricketts said that about 50,000 Nebraskans had registered for COVID-19 tests on the newly launched testnebraska.com website. The state has purchased 540,000 tests — which are free to take — and he said more people need to sign up, a process that takes about five minutes.
» Numbers of women and children served by the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental food program are expected to rise with the increased unemployment caused by the coronavirus crisis, a state official said Thursday.
About 33,000 women and children are served at 100 sites across the state. Nebraskans can sign up for the food and medical support, even temporarily, at the website signupwic.com.
» A state “corn detassling task force” is being organized by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to help the industry comply with social distancing standards when the state’s 7,000 detasslers go into seed corn fields this summer.
Ricketts said the fact that the state is planning so far ahead is not an indication that the coronavirus peak will hit Nebraska later than had been projected — the end of April or middle of May. He said that when the peak hits is not important, but what’s vital is ensuring that the state’s health care system is not overwhelmed. And that’s been the case so far, the governor said.
» The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska reported its first coronavirus case on Thursday. It was suspected to be a “community spread” case, a tribal health official said, but information about the age and gender of the person infected was not released.
» The Heartland United Way and other Grand Island community organizations unveiled a new education campaign Thursday to urge residents to stay home, and to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks in public. Billboards, posters and social media messages will be translated into multiple languages and include hashtags like #DoYourPartGI and #HazTuParteGI.
Jim Bartling in one of his family’s hog barns in Unadilla, Nebraska, on Wednesday. “The problem with being a hog farmer is that I just can’t shut the door and lock it like store owners,” Bartling said. “This is a wound and there is no way to stop the bleeding.”
Jim Bartling walks back toward his home after making rounds on his hog farm Wednesday in Unadilla, Nebraska. "I saw this coming all the way back when it was in Wuhan. If what was happening was enough to make them shut down so much, I knew it was coming our way," he said.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Huge plants and livestock operations sounded like a good idea, now they are huge liabilities. Ricketts blaming the workers living close together sound like Trump's denials. Obviously, they got it from work. Priority number one for the state is making these places safe, whatever is takes.
I fully understand the position of meat producers but they are not in those plants risking disease and death. I hope the plant workers are not being diminished because they are mostly Hispanic. Someone who has knowledge of these facilities tell me why they can't slow down the line and spread people out. You'll produce less but make work less risky for employees.
Because for the thugs that run these companies, profits come before the health of their workers.
Out side of the number of workers who work at the plants, I see no reason to not shut them down.
USA doesn't have a constitutional right to beef and pork.
Ricketts blaming civil unrest is dumb.
Nobody follows Ricketts the empty suit.
His testing procedure makes health information accessible to anybody on the web.
