LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts added some new precautions for Nebraskans to take to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but continued to reassure residents that the state had acted more quickly to stem the spread than some other states.
"I would not recommend anyone going to New York right now," the governor said on Tuesday, due to the rapid expansion of cases in that state.
Ricketts again emphasized that he's already taken the most extreme steps he's going to take in Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Cass Counties, and has no plans to issue orders for residents to stay in their homes.
"We do not need to do what other states have done," he said.
The governor added that he did not take a comment by President Donald Trump that the virus had affected Nebraska more "lightly" than other states to mean that restrictions on public gathering could be lifted more quickly here.
"So keep social distancing," Ricketts said.
The governor said the state is in the process of expanding the testing capacity for coronavirus at public labs by "pooling" tests — combining five tests in one test tube. If that test tube tests negative, then they know those five tests are negative, he said, if it turns up "positive," then those five tests need to be redone. But with a 5% rate of positive tests, that should allow more tests to be done.
"What the people of Nebraska can expect is we'll see more people get tested positive. That's nothing to be concerned about," Ricketts said. That's what is expected, he said, and it will help get more accurate data to fight the virus.
On Tuesday, he added some new guidance for Nebraskans. If you have traveled to another country or state of high incidence of coronavirus, you need to quarantine yourself for 14 days, the governor said. That means places like Denver, Kansas City and Chicago, and not just foreign countries, he said.
