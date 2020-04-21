We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a program called TestNebraska on Tuesday that aims to dramatically increase coronavirus testing in Nebraska as part of a push to get the state back to work.

The effort mirrors testing and tracking programs already underway in Utah and announced earlier Tuesday in Iowa. A consortium of private companies developed the programs.

Ricketts said the initiative seeks to "crush the curve" and will be key in being able to lift restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

"This is how we shift that model from the entire state being quarantined to just the people who are impacted by COVID-19 being quarantined," he said, speaking at his daily coronavirus briefing.

The briefing came as coronavirus-related deaths climbed in Nebraska. The total reached 40 Tuesday evening, with seven new deaths reported for the day. Nebraska recorded its first death from COVID-19 less than a month ago. All but four have been among people age 60 and older.

With the new program, Ricketts said the state could be testing 3,000 people a day within five weeks, which would be a considerable increase over the 600-800 a day being tested now. Tests will be paid for by the state or covered by insurance, he said.

"We've been looking for a way to increase testing quickly and we think this is the way to do that," he said.

The program costs $27 million, which would cover 540,000 tests, according to his spokeman, Taylor Gage. Federal coronavirus relief funds provided to the states may cover the cost.

The process begins with Nebraskans taking an assessment for coronavirus on the website, testnebraska.com. Ricketts urged all Nebraskans to take the assessment as part of fighting the coronavirus, calling it a "civic duty and a personal responsibility."

State public health officials will review the information collected. Answers to the assessment will be used to decide who needs to be tested and how quickly. The assessment currently is only available through a computer or smartphone, although other options may be developed.

Ricketts said the first priority for testing will be health care workers and other front-line people. Next up will be people showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Eventually, those with mild or no symptoms may be able to be tested.

Testing will be offered in tents set up by the consortium across the state. Locations will be determined in part by responses to the online assessments, which will show where the need is greatest.

People who test positive for the virus would be asked to quarantine themselves, while local public health officials would contact the people who might have been exposed to them. Ricketts said state and local health officials will have to beef up their workforce to carry out that last step.

More widespread testing is necessary to relieve restrictions on Nebraskans, he said. By identifying those who have COVID-19 and tracking down who they were in contact with, quarantines could be more targeted, and limited.

"If we're going to get back to life and get back to work, we need to empower ourselves with data," said Mark Newman, CEO of Nomi Health, one of the firms involved with the consortium.

Dave Elkington, founder and chairman of Xant, another of the firms, said the consortium used connections of participating companies, particularly connections to China, to overcome the supply shortages that have limited testing capacity across the nation. Nebraska, for example, has had difficulty getting reagents, the chemicals needed to process tests.

In Utah, the consortium is now testing between 2,500 and 2,800 people a day, 2 1/2 weeks into the program there. About 90,000 Utah residents have taken the online assessments, and about 9,000 have been tested.

In other topics: