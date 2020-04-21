Testing

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that the state is launching an initiative with four Utah companies with a goal of testing 3,000 Nebraskans a day, up from 600-800 a day now.

 MARTHA STODDARD/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska hopes to test 3,000 residents a day for coronavirus under an initiative announced Tuesday that mirrors a testing program already underway in Utah.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said that the "Crush the Curve" initiative begins with Nebraskans taking an assessment for coronavirus on the website, testnebraska.com.

Within 10 days, a consortium of four companies from Utah will begin setting up testing tents across the state to start testing those deemed most susceptible to the virus, such as front-line medical workers and caregivers. Later, those with mild symptoms or no symptoms would be tested, Ricketts said.

Within five weeks, the state hopes to be testing 3,000 people a day, which would be a considerable increase over the 600-800 a day being tested now, the governor said. Tests will be paid for by the state, or covered by insurance, he said.

"We've been looking for a way to increase testing quickly and we think this is the way to do that," Ricketts said.

Neighboring Iowa is also announcing a similar initiative on Tuesday, he said.

Testing, the governor emphasized, is the only way to relieve what is now basically a state-wide quarantine of residents, who are urged to stay home, limit contact with groups of people, and take shopping trips only when necessary. By identifying those who have COVID-19 and tracking down who they were in contact with, quarantines could be more targeted, and limited. 

"If we're going to get back to life and get back to work, we need to empower ourselves with data," said Mark Newman, CEO of Nomi Health, one of the four Utah firms doing the testing.

In Utah, the consortium is now testing about 250-280 people a day after 2 1/2 weeks into the program there. About 90,000 Utah residents have taken the online assessments, and about 9,000 have been tested.

The update comes as Nebraska is seeing an increase in deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Monday evening, there have been 33 people who died from the disease. The state's first death was reported less than a month ago.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard

