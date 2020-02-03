20200205_new_caucus_live_cm_pic001

Results delayed because of 'quality checks,' Iowa Dems say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus were greatly delayed because of “quality checks” and new reporting rules, an embarrassing complication that added a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season.

The party said the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion.”

The statement came after Iowa voters packed caucus sites across the state, with at least four leading candidates battling to win the opening contest of the 2020 campaign, and ultimately, the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

Long before any significant results were released, the candidates pressed ahead with post-election rallies claiming momentum.

“It looks like it’s going to be a long night, but we’re feeling good," former Vice President Joe Biden said, suggesting that the final results would “be close.” “We’re in this for the long haul.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said he had “a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa” once results were posted.

“Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," he predicted.

Democrats hoped that Iowa's caucuses would provide some clarity in what has been a muddled nomination fight for much of the past year. But apparent technology problems delayed the results as the state party suggested that turnout was on track to match 2016 numbers.

Party officials held a call with campaigns as concerns were growing over the delays.

Spokeswoman Mandy McClure said the party “found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results."

“In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” she said. "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results." — AP

