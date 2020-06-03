WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., says he has secured the endorsement of former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman.

Bacon has pointed to such endorsements as evidence of his appeal to moderate Democrats. He told The World-Herald that he earned Lieberman’s support with bipartisan work on issues such as promoting Holocaust education among the nation’s youth.

A former U.S. senator from Connecticut, Lieberman lost his Democratic Senate primary in 2006 but successfully won reelection by then running as an independent.

Lieberman angered many Democrats by choosing to speak at the 2008 Republican National Convention and endorsing GOP presidential nominee John McCain.

Bacon faces Democratic challenger Kara Eastman in the Omaha-based 2nd District this November.

Eastman has touted her own endorsements, including one last month from Bob Kerrey, Nebraska’s former governor and U.S. senator.

“Democrats are coming together!” Eastman tweeted at the time.

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH

Reporter - Politics/Washington D.C.

Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006.

