The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont on Saturday in response to flooding along the Platte River.
The center is located at the First Lutheran Church at 3200 Military Ave.
Officials reported flooding from ice jams breaking free near Big Island Road and Inglewood is southern Dodge County at 5 p.m.
River fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet are possible as ice moves through the river, the National Weather Service warned.
A flood advisory is in effect for central Dodge, Western Douglas and northeastern Saunders Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.
