Workers place food in the trunks of a cars in an alley behind the Capitol District in Omaha in late April. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.
LINCOLN — Another 6,408 newly jobless Nebraskans filed for unemployment last week, adding to the record-breaking toll of the coronavirus.
The number of people filing initial claims was nearly equal to the previous week and reflects continued economic disruption from the pandemic even as Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed some businesses to reopen.
Restaurants, hair salons, barbershops and other close-contact businesses were able to open with restrictions in 59 counties, including the Omaha metro area, as of May 4. Another 10 counties followed on Monday.
Nationally, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs — even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.
Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus pandemic started to cause business closures.
In Iowa, first-time unemployment claims were down from the previous week. Last week's total was 16,735 claims, compared to 23,241 the week before.
The new Nebraska filings were more than eight times the pre-pandemic weekly level. New jobless claims peaked during the week that ended April 4, when nearly 27,000 people sought benefits.
In light of the unusual circumstances, Ricketts has waived some normal requirements for unemployment claims. Under those waivers, workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin, and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of the coronavirus.
The waivers originally took effect March 22 and were to expire June 1. The governor has since revised the dates so that the waivers apply to claims filed starting March 15. They now apply through Aug. 1.
