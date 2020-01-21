...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
ONE TO THREE INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Hartington veterinarian Erin Schroeder lies with a baby deer in the clinic. She and her husband, Ben, are featured on a new show, "Heartland Docs, DVM," on National Geographic Wild.
LINCOLN — An energetic husband-wife veterinary team who say they "don't like sitting around" is adding another chore to their already busy lifestyle — starring on a reality TV show.
The show, "Heartland Docs, DVM," premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. CST on the National Geographic Wild cable channel, and features Erin and Ben Schroeder, Hartington vets who not only nurse local critters back to health but have restored a number of aging buildings into showplaces.
And they also coach local basketball teams and raise two teenage sons.
In Hartington, a farm town of 1,500 north of Norfolk, they've been compared to the fun, telegenic couple on "Fixer Upper," a reality show about renovating homes in Waco, Texas.
Getting a reality TV show has thrust them into the role of being "ambassadors" for not only veterinarians, but also for the Midwest and Nebraska.
"What we hope this will do is get people visiting Hartington and really make this a destination location," Erin said.
Think what "American Pickers" and their antique store has done for Claire, Iowa, and what Joanna and Chip Gaines have done for Waco with their Magnolia Market store and related businesses. Reality TV tourists filled the American Pickers store when our family visited.
They've also turned a neglected 1901 clothing store into a handsome reception hall and an upscale, upstairs apartment for their family. Two veterinary clinics and two homes have also been fixed up by the Schroeders and their helpers, mostly in the hours after pulling calves and ministering to mutts is over.
There's already been some economic impact to Hartington — the film crew stays at the Hotel Hartington, bowls at the local bowling alley, and eats at local restaurants.
Erin Schroeder said that three different production companies contacted them after a World-Herald story about their renovating hobby and veterinarian work appeared in 2018. After the pair auditioned over Skype, one production company came to town and decided that the adventures of a pair of small-town of veterinarians was the real "story" to tell.
"They just fell in love with that story," Erin said.
The stars of the show include pigs and a pet goat, along with cows, kittens and other critters doctored by the Schroeders. Their office staff gets some airtime, as do their two sons, Chase, 14, and Charlie, 16.
Erin, a former basketball player at Syracuse University, and Ben met in veterinarian school at Kansas State, then took over the veterinarian practice of Ben's father in Hartington, Cedar County Veterinary Services.
Erin said some adjustments were needed to work in the shooting schedule for the first six episodes of the show, which involved a camera crew following them around six days a week for 12 hours a day over 3½ months.
"At the end of the day, we need to narrate (what happened)," she said. "It really makes our day longer."
So much so that Erin gave up coaching, for now, and hired others to run the hotel and coffee shop.
The show also required some adjustments for the Schoeders' clients, who wondered why three vehicles full of people were pulling into their farmyards.
The couple held a premiere of sorts for the show earlier this week at the Hotel Hartington, and local people who were filmed got to see what the show was all about — the relationships between the vets and their clients, and their animals.
There are already plans to shoot eight more episodes, and hopes that the show may extend beyond Season 1.
"We feel so honored to be able to do this," Erin said. "To be the ambassadors of Nebraska and the Midwest."
That was even after Nelson showed up at a town hall meeting hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts with a sign reading "Please Grant This Car Clemency."
Nelson, who has an auto shop in Wahoo, now has a champion. His local state senator, Bruce Bostelman, introduced a proposal in the State Legislature to allow someone, like Nelson, who has a car built before 1940 that has a "junk" title, like Nelson's car, to obtain a license to drive the car on state roads.
Legislative Bill 831, despite being about slow, antique automobiles, is on a fast track. A public hearing on the measure was held Tuesday, the first day of such hearings.
* * *
Thanks to those who responded to my musings about the lack of an official state dessert in Nebraska.
South Dakota has one (kuchen) as do several other states. Why not Nebraska?
Several readers suggested an apple dessert of some kind, given that so many apples are grown in Nebraska City. Kolaches got some love, as did the cinnamon roll (though one reader said that's no dessert, but a breakfast pastry).
But now we're getting somewhere.
Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman introduced a resolution earlier this month to declare the "tin roof sundae" served at the Potter Sundry in his Panhandle district as the official "state sundae."
The tin roof sundae was created back in the 1930s by Pinky Thayer, the son of the local druggist, who named it after the tin roof in the pharmacy/soda fountain that's a required pit stop, just off Interstate 80.
The concoction of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, topped by marshmallow and chocolate sauces and peanuts already has some standing as Nebraska's top dessert. It was so proclaimed by the Food Network in 2018.
1 of 90
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the Millard, Nebraska, sky on Aug. 16, 2016.
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska.
1 of 90
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the Millard, Nebraska, sky on Aug. 16, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind a center pivot located north of Red Cloud, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 27, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm clouds hide the sun as it sets over Nebraska's Sand Hills on July 7, 2009, near Thedord, Nebraska.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A summer storm passes north of Rose, Nebraska, on Sunday, June 10, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow forms over U.S. Highway 12, just east of Valentine, Nebraska, as storms roll over the area on July 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind an approaching storm as a car heads west on U.S. Highway 34 near Union, Nebraska, on April 24, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles form on vines in downtown Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Railroad tracks are illuminated by the setting sun on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind Chimney Rock on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky on April 22, 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles hang from the horse carriage parking sign in the Old Market on Jan. 15, 2017.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat, ready for the combine, is silhouetted by the setting sun as the wheat harvest on the Lagler farm near Grant, Nebraska, was in full swing on July 7, 2005.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A layer of fog covers the Missouri River near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Feb. 5, 2015.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A setting sun creates a pink haze on a windmill and the Sand Hills southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pigeons scatter at sunset as the St. John's steeple is silhouetted against the Woodmen tower in downtown Omaha on Oct. 3, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun bursts behind the clouds over the North Platte River east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, on July 26, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Jobman, a farmer south of Minatare, Nebraska, cuts alfalfa after sunset on June 2, 2004.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat waves in the wind in a field west of Dalton, Nebraska, on July 18, 2001.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the wind speed picks up, a woman holds onto her hood while crossing 16th Street along Dodge Street in Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Bachman harvests soybeans and prepares to transfer them as the sun sets on a field near Ayr, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 2008.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary & Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 12, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A windmill is dwarfed by storm clouds near Crawford, Nebraska, on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An early November storm system rolls through the Great Plains, but Omaha only receives rain, which collected on freshly-fallen leaves on Nov. 11, 2015.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cattle head up to a well to get a drink at the end of the day near Sparks, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 2015. Smoke from the wildfires in the western states created a haze.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises above the corn as farmers harvest the last of their fields in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Nov. 5, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The rising sun illuminates a tree and a windmill in a snow-covered field located on U.S. Highway 20 between Rushville and Chadron, Nebraska, on March 1, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The College Home Run Derby was held at TD Ameritrade Park and was highlighted by The World-Herald's annual Independence Day fireworks display on July 2, 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Jan. 5, 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
The weekend's perfect weather colored the clouds at sunset south of Wymore, Nebraska, on Oct. 23, 2004.
CRAIG CHANDLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deer chill out at Chalco Hills Recreation Area on Feb. 22, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A leaf is covered in a dusting of snow near 138th and Hickory Streets on Dec. 18, 2014, in Millard.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner emerges from the edge of the rising sun on Sept. 11, 2015, at Zorinsky Lake Park and Recreation Area in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nearly 45 minutes after sunset, an orange and blue glow is seen setting behind the Omaha skyline flanked between trees in Council Bluffs on Jan. 11, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain drops collect on a flower following early showers on May 10, 2017, in Millard.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The promise of rain is fleeting for the seven windmills on the Watson Ranch north of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on U.S. 71 on May 16, 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crescent moon sets behind the UNO bell tower on Nov. 6, 2013.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Remmert is depicted in the mural "Fertile Ground" near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets in north downtown Omaha on June 19, 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over St. Paul Lutheran Church, located three miles north of Republican City, Nebraska, in March of 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geese are silhouetted in the color and clouds as the sun sets at Zorinsky Lake on Feb. 21, 2016.