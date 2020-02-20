Racially insensitive comments made before and during a varsity girls basketball game between Fremont High and Lincoln High led to a Lincoln student striking a Fremont student after the game, the schools said.

The confrontation occurred Feb. 7. School officials determined that "interactions occurred" between a Fremont student and the girls’ varsity team and that there were "different singular instances of inappropriate behavior by individuals at the event."

What happened at the game, the officials said, "is the result of extreme actions by a few individuals. The inappropriate behaviors of those individuals have been addressed by their respective schools."

The next day, the schools said, the Fremont High principal apologized to Lincoln High's principal. On Feb. 13, the Lincoln girls team received letters written by the Fremont girls team. 

Fremont and Lincoln officials said that in accordance with privacy laws, they don't reveal how they discipline students. But they said they released a joint statement to correct a misrepresentation that was circulating on social media about the timeline of events and officials' responses.

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep basketball state championship covers since 2005.

1 of 30

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started