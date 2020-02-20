Racially insensitive comments made before and during a varsity girls basketball game between Fremont High and Lincoln High led to a Lincoln student striking a Fremont student after the game, the schools said.
The confrontation occurred Feb. 7. School officials determined that "interactions occurred" between a Fremont student and the girls’ varsity team and that there were "different singular instances of inappropriate behavior by individuals at the event."
What happened at the game, the officials said, "is the result of extreme actions by a few individuals. The inappropriate behaviors of those individuals have been addressed by their respective schools."
The next day, the schools said, the Fremont High principal apologized to Lincoln High's principal. On Feb. 13, the Lincoln girls team received letters written by the Fremont girls team.
Fremont and Lincoln officials said that in accordance with privacy laws, they don't reveal how they discipline students. But they said they released a joint statement to correct a misrepresentation that was circulating on social media about the timeline of events and officials' responses.
