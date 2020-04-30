LINCOLN — A Utah newspaper is raising questions about the accuracy of coronavirus testing done by a group of Utah firms recently hired to do similar testing in Nebraska.

Thursday, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported that testing done by TestUtah had a rate of positive results that was less than half of tests performed by other labs in Utah.

The story quoted emails from an infectious disease specialist who questioned the expertise of the tech firms running the testing service, which has so far tested about 18,000 people in the Utah.

Mark Newman of Nomi Health told the newspaper that TestUtah tests a different population and people can’t make an “apples to apples” comparison of tests done by his effort and those done by public and private labs. About half of those tested in Utah showed no symptoms, which Newman said would result in more negative results.

But The Tribune story said that even when tests for symptomatic patients were compared, TestUtah’s rate of positive tests was still “far below” what other labs were reporting.

Testing in Nebraska is not expected to begin until this weekend at the earliest.

The contract signed with the Utah firms does mention what the contractor will provide in terms of the accuracy of its testing kits. It states that they “must be capable of producing accurate results a majority of the time when properly conducted or administered.”

Nebraska launched its testnebraska.com effort more than a week ago, with more than 100,000 Nebraskans providing health data as of Wednesday. The data, Gov. Pete Ricketts has said, will help Nebraska decide who to test, and will better target who needs to be quarantined and who doesn’t.

Testing is scheduled to launch at sites in Omaha and Grand Island. Within three weeks, testnebraska.com expects to be doing 3,000 tests a day at various sites across the state.

The $27 million contract calls for 540,000 tests to be performed in Nebraska. Iowa signed an almost identical contract last week for the same number of tests.

