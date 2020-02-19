LINCOLN — A proposal to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in Nebraska ran into a show of Italian-American pride on Wednesday.
Several Native Americans, tribal representatives and others told a panel of state lawmakers that America's first residents should be celebrated and recognized.
They said it made sense to remove Columbus Day from Nebraska's calendar because he captured natives and made them slaves, was America's first "sex trafficker" and probably wasn't the first explorer to discover the New World.
The main sponsor of a bill on the issue, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, said that Columbus never set foot in North America or the state of Nebraska, and his holiday isn't recognized by a majority of the states.
Meanwhile, dozens of cities, including Lincoln, and at least 11 states, including South Dakota and Iowa, have declared that the second Monday in October is Native American Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day.
"Why should we remain one of the few states west of the Mississippi celebrating that cruel history (of Columbus)?" Pansing Brooks told the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
But a handful of opponents of Legislative Bill 848, all Italian-Americans from the Omaha area, defended Columbus as "flawed" but worthy of admiration and his own holiday. They said that historical figures should be judged in the light of their greatest accomplishments, not their worst mistakes or the "practices of their own time."
"He is being charged with the actions of other people who came after him," said Gio Portera of La Vista.
Portera handed senators a petition signed by 273 people and a document labeled "Just the True Facts" that stated that the "left" hated Columbus because he spawned the colonization of the New World that pushed aside those already living here.
"Christopher Columbus was not perfect, but he is innocent of most of his alleged crimes," the document stated. "Most of the things you have and love are derived from the European settlers tracing back to Columbus."
Most of the Columbus Day backers said that they didn't oppose having an Indigenous Peoples' Day, but that such a day should not replace Columbus Day, which serves to also celebrate Italian-American culture.
Larry Wright, chairman of the Ponca Indian Tribe, said that "rape, murder and theft" committed by Columbus should not be celebrated, echoing statements made by several supporters.
"The very name of our state is derived from our indigenous languages," Wright said.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the government committee and is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said it's a tough issue and he can see both sides. If another day is set aside to honor the nation's first peoples, besides Columbus Day, what day would it be? Brewer asked.
The committee will decide later whether to advance the bill to the full Legislature, Brewer said. Even if the bill advanced, it's unclear whether it would get a priority designation and be debated this year.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.