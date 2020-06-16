LINCOLN — The push for property tax relief still has a heartbeat, despite estimates delivered Tuesday that Nebraska will see a quarter-billion-dollar loss in state tax revenue from federal tax changes enacted because of the coronavirus.
The leader of the push, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, said that nothing else will be accomplished in the remaining 17 days of the 2020 state legislative session unless a property tax bill is passed.
“We have to address this,” Linehan said.
The senator, who chairs the tax policy-setting Revenue Committee, spoke after state revenue officials delivered some sobering news: Nebraska can expect to see a loss of $250 million in state tax revenue over the next three years because of federal tax changes instituted as part of the CARES Act, enacted by Congress to provide relief from the economic gut punch delivered by the pandemic. That includes about a $126 million loss in the next fiscal year.
When state senators suspended their session in March, a property tax relief proposal drafted mainly by Linehan still lacked the votes to overcome opposition from the state’s largest school districts, including Omaha, Millard and Lincoln.
Reportedly, that’s still the current status of a much-amended version of Legislative Bill 1106, despite the formation of a “gang of 10” state lawmakers, led by Linehan and Norfolk Sen. Jim Scheer, the speaker of the Legislature. That group has been meeting recently in hopes of hammering out a grand compromise that would lead to passage of a property tax relief measure, a reauthorization of a state business incentive program and state funding for a massive proposal at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Both Linehan and Albion Sen. Tom Briese said that while the “gang” has had some good conversations, it hasn’t resulted in a compromise plan. But both lawmakers remain bullish on the prospects of passing some sort of property tax relief proposal this year. Briese said, however, that it may have to be phased in over several years, due to the economic hit delivered by COVID-19.
“Nebraskans are desperate for property tax relief,” Briese said.
LB 1106 is designed to infuse an extra $520 million in school aid to K-12 schools over three years and cause a corresponding decrease in local property taxes by a combination of new spending limits and a drop in valuations of land for property tax purposes.
During discussions Tuesday morning among Revenue Committee members following a briefing on the effects on the CARES Act, senators expressed varying opinions on how to proceed.
Some, like Linehan, Briese and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, said that Nebraska could opt to “decouple” state tax policies from the tax relief adopted by Congress because of the virus, thus avoiding the $250 million loss in state tax revenue. Nebraska is among several states that tie its state income taxes to the federal tax code. But the Nebraska Legislature has in the past voted to "decouple," or not follow, federal tax changes. Most notably, that happened following the last recession, when lawmakers moved to decouple to avoid tax increases on Nebraskans.
Groene said that providing property tax relief for Nebraskans would provide a much bigger economic gain than allowing the breaks on state income taxes that would be caused by federal COVID-19 tax changes. Federal tax changes, Briese said, should not jeopardize the top priority in Nebraska, which is to cut property taxes.
Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, who is chief sponsor of the business incentive bill, the ImagiNE Act, said he didn’t favor decoupling, saying it was shifting one tax break to provide a different tax reduction.
But others on the committee, including Omaha Sen. John McCollister, said it was too early to know the exact tax revenue hit delivered by the pandemic. By July 20, when lawmakers will resume the suspended 2020 session for a final 17 days, the financial picture will become much clearer, along with what property tax relief might be possible, McCollister said.
By then, the impact on state sales and state income tax receipts — beyond what was caused by the CARES Act — will be better known. The deadline for paying state income taxes was moved to July 15 from the traditional April 15 because of COVID-19.
“We’re just speculating (now),” the Omaha senator said.
Linehan said she thinks the tax revenue losses caused by COVID-19 will be less than expected. And Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said it appeared that residents of his rural area spent their $1,200 federal relief checks on things like riding lawnmowers, thus boosting sales tax revenue.
Linehan said she thinks she has a path to get a property tax relief bill passed this year, but acknowledged “I haven’t convinced enough people yet.”
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
