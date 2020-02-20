LINCOLN — There’s an additional law enforcement presence, and a big crowd of gun rights advocates, at the State Capitol this afternoon for a hearing on a proposal to expand the state’s gun buyers permit.

Legislative Bill 816, proposed by State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, would require at least a 48-hour waiting period and would require issuance of information on suicide prevention and firearm safety.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Gun rights advocates have mobilized in opposition to another bill, a so-called “red flag law,” that would allow a judge to order the taking of firearms from a person deemed dangerous, due to a mental breakdown or other emotional event.

Among this in the throng of gun rights advocates were two Omaha men holding semi-automatic rifles.

Brett Hendrix, a 28-year-old former Marine, said that no Second Amendment rights should be abridged.

Raymond Stokes, 20, Of Omaha held his rifle nearby. He said there are “no ifs ands or buts” that the bills being considered by the Legislature infringe on his gun rights.

At least two Nebraska counties have passed resolutions in support of Second Amendment rights, a non-binding maneuver that indicates they do not want county deputies to enforce such a red-flag law, if it was passed.

But that proposal is not expected to get a priority designation this year, so it won’t be debated by the full Legislature.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, who proposed the red-flag law, has reported on Facebook that he had received a death threat because of his proposal.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

Photos: The Nebraska State Capitol through the years

1 of 60