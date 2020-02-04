LINCOLN — A proposal that could lead to an increase in the number of state senators ran into a buzz saw of questions on Tuesday.
The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would allow legislators to increase the size of the Unicameral Legislature from the current 49 senators to up to 55.
The sponsor of the idea, State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the speaker of the Legislature, said that the physical size of some legislative districts are getting too large, and that it's difficult to adequately represent constituents when senators each now have an average of nearly 40,000 people in their districts.
"Some of our districts are extremely large, it takes almost a full day to drive across them," Scheer said. "One has to look at the quality of representation across the state."
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said he put 40,000 miles on his car while campaigning in his rural district, which extends over 10 counties in two time zones in southwest Nebraska.
But a group of senators said that there were better ways to improve the quality of representation and that adding up to six new senators would be costly and wouldn't necessarily accomplish that goal.
"Forty-nine works," said Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop.
Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz said that adding six new senators would cost more than $1.1 million. Other senators said that adding legislative staff, increasing pay for state legislators, or paying for district offices for senators in large districts would be a better way to improve the quality of representation.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said that with email, it's easier than ever for constituents to keep in touch with their legislator.
Lathrop, a Democrat, said that allowing lawmakers to add senators could also tangle up the "totally partisan" process of legislative redistricting, which will happen next year.
"It's an ugly time," he said.
Scheer, a Republican, said his proposal, Legislative Resolution 279CA, had "nothing to do with redistricting." But back in December, he said that the ability to add legislative districts could ease the painful redistricting process, which often involves eliminating a rural district so it can be transferred to growing, urban areas of the state.
Lawmakers adjourned floor debate for the day Tuesday before getting to a vote on LR 279CA.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
