Consumer feedback has led the U.S. Treasury Department to adjust certain features of its Economic Impact Payment debit cards, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Tuesday.
Over the last two weeks, millions of Americans received their stimulus payments by prepaid debit card instead of by paper check, Peterson noted in a press release. Many consumers thought their card was fraudulent or a solicitation, so they threw it away. Those people later had difficulty getting a new card without the card number and experienced significant wait times when contacting the card servicer.
“Our office received numerous calls from rightfully suspicious Nebraskans who recently received these prepaid cards,” Peterson said. “We appreciate every Nebraskan exercising a healthy dose of skepticism when it comes to unsolicited offers of financial assistance, but we assure the public that the Economic Impact Payment Card is legitimate."
Peterson said the U.S. Treasury has waived the $7.50 replacement fee for the first replacement card; made improvements to its phone system to help recipients reach a live customer service representative; increased the daily limit for cash withdrawals from $1,000 to $2,500; allowed recipients to transfer all the money from their card to a bank account for free; and updated the FAQs on EIPcard.com to explain these and other card features to consumers.
Consumers needing a replacement card should call 800-240-8100 and follow the prompts for a lost or stolen card. Cards issued with an incorrect last name (such as a spouse’s maiden name) still are valid and do not need to be replaced.
Additional information regarding the cards may be found in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s blog post.
