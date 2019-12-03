Authorities have released the names of four children who died in a Thanksgiving Day crash on a snowy gravel road in northern Kansas, just south of the Nebraska state line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Toyota driven by Jennifer Dawn Lovelace, 38, of Tularose, New Mexico, left the west side of the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its top submerged in a pond.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said that the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. in Republic County.

Lovelace and another adult passenger, Paul Bannister, 38, were transported and treated at Republic County Hospital. 

Lovelace's four children, Ronald Hyde, 12; Travis Hyde, 9; Aidan Lovelace, 4; and Axton Beck, 9 months, were pronounced dead at the scene.

