Authorities have released the names of four children who died in a Thanksgiving Day crash on a snowy gravel road in northern Kansas, just south of the Nebraska state line.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Toyota driven by Jennifer Dawn Lovelace, 38, of Tularose, New Mexico, left the west side of the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its top submerged in a pond.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said that the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. in Republic County.
⚠️— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 28, 2019
Multiple @kshighwaypatrol Troopers in Republic county investigating crash, resulting in four deaths.
It’s believed the occupants of this vehicle are not Kansas residents.
Death notification has been completed. pic.twitter.com/RSFPCf3xYV
Lovelace and another adult passenger, Paul Bannister, 38, were transported and treated at Republic County Hospital.
Lovelace's four children, Ronald Hyde, 12; Travis Hyde, 9; Aidan Lovelace, 4; and Axton Beck, 9 months, were pronounced dead at the scene.
