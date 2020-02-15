...THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM
CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN
SAUNDERS COUNTIES...
AT 815 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM IN THE
PLATTE RIVER ALONG THE RAILROAD BRIDGE JUST EAST OF HIGHWAY 77 SOUTH
OF FREMONT. THIS WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BANKS OF THE
RIVER UPSTREAM OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE, INCLUDING BIG ISLAND ROAD,
RIDGE ROAD, RIDGELAND AVENUE, AND HORMEL PARK. WHEN THE ICE JAM
BREAKS FREE, THIS COULD CAUSE ADDITIONAL RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO
2 FEET ON THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM FROM FREMONT.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
EXTREME SOUTHERN FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT
LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Two people were rescued from a cabin near the Platte River on Saturday. Officials from multiple departments assisted with the rescue.
Two people were rescued from a flooded cabin in Dodge County on Saturday night, Dodge County officials said.
The Fremont Rural Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire, Life Net for Lights and the Waterloo Fire Department assisted with the rescue near County Road 19 at the Platte River, the Dodge County Sheriff's department said.
About 4 to 5 feet of water surrounded the cabin when the rescue operation began about 7:45 p.m.
Both individuals were transported to the hospital in good condition, officials said.
The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont on Saturday in response to flooding along the Platte River.
The center is located at the First Lutheran Church at 3200 Military Ave.
Officials reported flooding from ice jams breaking free near Big Island Road and Inglewood is southern Dodge County at 5 p.m.
River fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet are possible as ice moves through the river, the National Weather Service warned.
A flood advisory is in effect for central Dodge, Western Douglas and northeastern Saunders Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.
