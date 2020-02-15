Two people were rescued from a flooded cabin in Dodge County on Saturday night, Dodge County officials said.

The Fremont Rural Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire, Life Net for Lights and the Waterloo Fire Department assisted with the rescue near County Road 19 at the Platte River, the Dodge County Sheriff's department said.

Dodge County Water rescue

Two people were rescued from a cabin near the Platte River on Saturday. Officials from multiple departments assisted with the rescue.

About 4 to 5 feet of water surrounded the cabin when the rescue operation began about 7:45 p.m.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital in good condition, officials said.  

The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont on Saturday in response to flooding along the Platte River.

The center is located at the First Lutheran Church at 3200 Military Ave.

Officials reported flooding from ice jams breaking free near Big Island Road and Inglewood is southern Dodge County at 5 p.m.

River fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet are possible as ice moves through the river, the National Weather Service warned.

A flood advisory is in effect for central Dodge, Western Douglas and northeastern Saunders Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

