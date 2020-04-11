Officials in Fremont County, Iowa, were investigating a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon.
Fremont County sheriff's deputies were notified of a plane crash four miles north of Sidney, Iowa, about 1 p.m. Deputies found the plane in a pasture with front-end and wing damage, the Sheriff's Office said.
The St. Louis couple in the plane reported no injuries. The man flying the plane did report noticing a mechanical problem before the plane crash-landed.
Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the county officials at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration is handing the investigation into the crash.
