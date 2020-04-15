For the second night in a row and the fourth time in a week, somebody's going home with a big prize in the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game.

A lottery player purchased a winning ticket worth $50,000 for Tuesday's drawing at a Casey's General Store at 1445 S. 17th St. in Lincoln. The winning numbers were 11, 13, 20, 25, 37. No one had yet claimed the prize early Wednesday.

Also still unclaimed is a $58,000 winning ticket for Monday's Pick 5 drawing. The ticket, bearing the numbers 7, 8, 35, 37, 38, was sold at the Mega Saver convenience store at 108th and Q Streets.

Wayne Murrell of Lincoln won the $54,000 top prize in Friday's Pick 5 contest.

And an Omaha man — who asked Nebraska Lottery officials for no publicity — stepped forward Wednesday morning to claim a $114,000 jackpot from the April 8 drawing, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

It's the first time four sets of Nebraska Pick 5 winning numbers have been drawn in such a short span since July 30-Aug. 8, 2013, he said. At that time, drawings in the game were held six times a week. Now there are seven.

Weekly ticket sales in the Pick 5 game totaled $251,428 last week. Weekly totals have ranged from $220,076 Jan. 11 to $519,744 March 14. Sales rose that week when the top prize reached $280,000, the highest this year, Watson said. Brian Pearson of Kimball, Nebraska, won that jackpot.

"Selling more tickets is not necessarily the reason for the recent wins," Watson said. "It's just the luck of the draw."

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90