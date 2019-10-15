PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT:
HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX
&&
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Petition drive launches to cap payday loan lending rates at 36% in Nebraska
LINCOLN — A petition drive to cap payday loan rates at 36% annual interest in Nebraska kicked off Tuesday in Lincoln.
Leaders with Nebraskans for Responsible Lending said they are trying to put a measure before voters at the November 2020 general election. They plan to begin gathering signatures soon.
"It's time that something was done," said former State Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis. “The Legislature has had ample opportunity to fix this problem and they haven’t done so, so now we’re going to go out and secure signatures and get this in place.”
The Rev. Damian Zuerlein of Omaha's St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church said the church sees many people who have been victimized by payday lenders. They come seeking help to pay their rent or buy food because all of their money is going to paying off the loans.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
To get the measure on the November 2020 ballot, the group, formerly known as called Fair Lending for Nebraskans, will have to collect valid petition signatures from 7% of registered voters. Aubrey Mancuso of Voices for Children in Nebraska said the group is working on finding financial backing for the effort.
Nebraska law now allows payday lenders to charge fees that amount to more than 400% annual interest on loans. Industry representatives say the proposed caps could kill their businesses and harm people who cannot get credit elsewhere.
But 16 states plus the District of Columbia have already enacted 36% interest caps on payday lending. Congress passed a 36% cap for active-duty military personnel after the Defense Department reported that payday lending was negatively impacting military readiness and the morale of the troops.
Nebraskans for Responsible Lending coalition members include AARP Nebraska, the ACLU of Nebraska, Community Action of Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Heartland Workers Center, the National Association of Social Workers-Nebraska Chapter, Nebraska Appleseed, Nebraska Children's Home Society, Omaha Together One Community, Voices for Children in Nebraska, the Women's Fund of Omaha, Youth Emergency Services and YWCA Lincoln.
1 of 50
Nebraska has 49 state senators in the Legislature. Click through to find your state senator and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Nebraska law now allows payday lenders to charge fees that amount to more than 400% annual interest on loans."
That's insane.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.