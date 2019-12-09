Schaardt

Pawnee County Commissioner Dennis Schaardt, who owns Den's Country Meats in Table Rock, has announced a run to represent southeast Nebraska in the State Legislature.

 COURTESY/DENNIS SCHAARDT

LINCOLN —Pawnee County Commissioner Dennis Schaardt, who owns Den's Country Meats in Table Rock, has announced a run to represent southeast Nebraska in the State Legislature.

Schaardt, a 53-year old, married father of three, said he'll bring to the office the "basic lessons of life" that he learned growing up near Elk Creek — to work hard and treat people fairly. He said the Legislature has been "stagnant" in recent years when it comes to helping rural areas.

"Southeastern Nebraskans deserves a state senator who understands their values and will always fight for them," he said.

Schaardt is a registered Republican, who has served as fire chief and on the village board in Table Rock. 

He joins two other announced candidates, current Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and Nebraska City businesswoman Janet Palmtag, in the race for the District 1 seat.

The race features a divide in support among GOP heavyweights, with Gov. Pete Ricketts backing Slama and former Gov. Dave Heineman and other prominent Republicans backing Palmtag.

Schaardt has been endorsed by former State Sen. Floyd Vrtiska of Table Rock.

The primary election is May 12, with the general election Nov. 3.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription