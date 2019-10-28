20190920_new_storm_pic_cm002 (copy)

Jarrod Gwennap with the Iowa Department of Transportation watches a flood gauge at mile marker 67 on southbound Interstate 29 in September 2019. Gwennap said that area is one of the lower spots and more prone to flooding.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A portion of southbound Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs closed Monday to allow contractors to repair lanes damaged by flooding. 

Exit 56 to Exit 55 on I-29 is expected to be closed from Monday to Nov. 5 for road work, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. 

Road crews will be adding layers of asphalt in certain areas, raising parts of the Interstate that have been impacted by ongoing flooding that started in March and has been recurring through the summer and fall. Portions of I-29 and Interstate 880 (formerly I-680) near Council Bluffs and Crescent, Iowa, have closed and reopened repeatedly due to Missouri River flooding that's left water pooling along the highways. 

Drivers heading to Council Bluffs will be detoured to south on 16th Street to Nash Boulevard, west on Nash Boulevard to North 25th Street, north on 25th Street back to I-29 at Exit 55. 

Traffic driving past Council Bluffs will be detoured to Exit 71 near Loveland on eastbound Interstate 880, to westbound I-80 near Neola at Exit 28, to southbound I-29 at Exit 4. 

For more information on road work, closures and detours, visit 511ia.org 

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88