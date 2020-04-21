William Burgamy IV talks about how the product worked for him in the infomercial. He claimed that he was in a car crash 10 years earlier that left a scar on his face and that the lotion made it disappear.
Hyrum Wilson talks with Kathy Ireland about his skin care line in March 2019.
Hyrum Wilson, inset, Lisa Burgamy and her son William Burgamy IV are shown in a still from an infomercial about Wilson's skin care line.
The duo who federal agents say planned to firebomb a small-town Nebraska pharmacy had another venture just before that plot.
A few months before Hyrum Wilson of Nebraska and William Burgamy IV of Virginia had their sights on a competing pharmacy in Auburn, the two hoped something else would blow up: interest in Wilson’s fledgling skin care lotion line.
The way they tried to increase the skin care line’s exposure: by apparently paying for a 10-minute infomercial with supermodel Kathy Ireland.
In the infomercial, which resembles a “Saturday Night Live” parody, the two appeared on Ireland’s “Modern Living” YouTube channel in March 2019.
On a couch 5 feet from Kathy Ireland, spreading the gospel of his scar cream: Wilson.
At a bathroom sink, spreading lotion on his face: Burgamy.
The two and Burgamy’s mom, Lisa, espouse the miracles of “an oil that is extracted from a seed of a Pracaxi tree in the Amazon rainforest.”
Wilson then took Ireland, with her permanent smile, through the genesis of Scargenix. How his wife helped fund his way through Creighton University pharmacy school. (Wilson himself worked at an Omaha Walgreen’s for 10 years, before and during pharmacy school.)
How, in return for his wife’s support in helping him open his first business — Hyrum’s Family Value Pharmacy in Auburn — he vowed to create this product to help people with stretch marks and other scars.
“They’ve been using it down in Brazil for many centuries,” Wilson says of the oil.
In turn, he put it in his online-only skin care line, Scargenix.
Scargenix apparently didn’t go gangbusters. So, federal prosecutors allege, Wilson and Burgamy soon turned to a different online venture: NeverPressedRx.
According to two federal criminal complaints: From August 2019 through April, Wilson, 41, supplied Burgamy, 32, with thousands of painkillers that Burgamy then turned around and sold, without a prescription, on the Darknet, the Internet’s shadowy cousin. As demand increased, prosecutors allege, Wilson and Burgamy hatched Operation Firewood — a plot in which Wilson would burglarize his only competitor in Auburn, Cody’s U-Save pharmacy. After stealing painkillers from there, Wilson would then firebomb it with Molotov cocktails.
That way, Wilson would have all of Auburn’s business and federal regulators wouldn’t become suspicious of any increase in his distribution of painkillers.
“If we could somehow get access to an unlimited amount, Hyrum, we would be able to retire,” Burgamy texted Wilson, according to prosecutors.
At another point, Burgamy shared a picture of the masks that he and a purported third accomplice would wear to ransack Cody’s pharmacy.
Now, instead of sharing a couch with Ireland, Wilson and Burgamy are in jail awaiting trial over the scheme.
During the 10-minute infomercial, Wilson talked about a different kind of mask: a hydration facial made of Amazon jungle juice.
It gets even better.
Burgamy claims in the video to have been in a car accident 10 years ago, one that left a scar on his face. (Photos from his Facebook page in 2012 show no visible facial scars.)
That didn’t stop Burgamy from proclaiming the lotion a miracle cure. While staring into a mirror and rubbing lotion on his cheek, Burgamy sings the praises of how the lotion is light compared with others he’s put on his face.
“I’ve been using it for about 45 days now, and the lines have completely blended in with my skin tone,” Burgamy said. “And you can’t even see it anymore.”
As for Wilson, the chemistry between him and the supermodel wasn’t exactly natural, such as when Ireland asked him: “Hyrum, can you tell us about the Immacuderm Radiance Restored Collection?”
Visibly nervous, Wilson seemed to swallow hard with his answer. “Absolutely. As with most of my good ideas, this one came from my wife.”
At two different points, a random camera guy walked through the background with a sound guy behind him, perhaps to give a sense of the bustle of Ireland’s infomercial business. Among other businesses featured on the supermodel’s YouTube channel: Jewelry. Pet food. A dollar store. A food-waste disposal manufacturer.
As for scar disposal, Wilson told Ireland that skin care is a “very hard industry” that boils down to trust.
“If I ask somebody to put a product on their face, they’re gonna have to trust you that it’s going to do what it says it’s going to do,” Wilson said. “I was getting to the point where I thought you know, maybe, maybe, I was wrong — maybe this is not something that people are really that interested in ... I (eventually) realized this is, this is helping people.”
Random people like William Burgamy IV.
“I’ve already recommended it to my mother,” Burgamy said, eyeballing the camera. “So I think if I were to recommend it to my mother, I would pretty much recommend it to anybody.”
