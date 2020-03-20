Ramos

Signs at Ramos Pizza & Pub in Lincoln lay down the ground rules for customers per federal coronavirus guidance this week. 

 PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The happy hour crowd at Ramos Pizza & Pub was gathering around the horseshoe-shaped bar like most afternoons.

But because of the coronavirus outbreak, less than half of the bunch was there on Thursday, and they were all sitting scattered about, at least one chair apart.

“We’re up to nine now,” said the bartender, as one more customer walked through the door of the central Lincoln eatery.

While bars are closed in the Omaha area, and restaurants limited to take-out or drive-thru orders only, many establishments elsewhere in Nebraska were chiving on, trying to adhere to a limit of 10 customers.

A drive through south Lincoln on Wednesday night found many businesses closed and most of SouthPointe Pavilions mall dark.

One exception was the Scheels sporting goods store, where almost 30 vehicles were in the parking lot. Both the Lincoln and Omaha stores were open on Thursday, with sanitizing stations set up and customers asked to keep a proper distance from one another.

“Customers have been very understanding and very accommodating,” said Rob Yule, who manages the Omaha Scheels at Village Pointe Mall. “They’re abiding by the 6-foot rule very well.”

After lifting weights at midday at Good Life Fitness on the southeast edge of Lincoln, Doug Shum was heading back to his new workplace: home. The health club, which had several signs asking patrons to wash their hands and sanitize, was one of the few in the capital city that remained open Thursday.

“I’m glad they’re open,” Shum said. “To me, it’s a release to get me out of the house, to maintain some normalcy.”

At Norfolk’s Divots Conference Center, customers were limited to 10 at the Sandbar & Divots Brewery, and take-out orders were encouraged, front desk clerk Holly Foulk said.

But out in Nebraska’s Panhandle, there were no limits on patrons at the landmark Union Bar in Gering. Owner Scott Swanson said he doesn’t know of any restaurants or bars that have closed in the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

“We don’t have any cases within roughly 100 miles of here," he said. "That’s probably the only reason I’m still open."

Still, he said, business at the bar is down about 40%. And, at his other job — sales rep for restaurant supplies — about two-thirds of his restaurant customers in Wyoming and Colorado have shut their doors.

“This is really sad. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of businesses that don’t open back up,” Swanson said. “I’m scared for the country.”

Back in Lincoln, at Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso, chairs were turned upside down on tables in the dining room, and only a few booths were available for customers, which were limited to 10. Take-out orders were encouraged.

“There’s a real need for this in the community,” assistant manager M.E. Ossler said about staying open. “We’re here for them.”

At Ramos Pizza, there were several new rules: Payment by credit card was encouraged, to avoid passing a virus on cash between customers and delivery drivers; only single-use glasses are used on tables; ketchup and mustard dispensers were available by request only, and only after being wiped off with sanitizer. Several booths and tables were marked with signs saying, “This table is to remain vacant ... ”

General manager D.J. Gokie said several pizza deliveries have been “no touch,” with payment left on a doorstep and pizzas left behind. She said there has even been one delivery to someone self-quarantining because of contact with an attendee of the girls state basketball tournament who later tested positive.

“We really hope that this starts dying down,” Gokie said. “It’s been rough.”

But she, and most of the group of nine at happy hour, think that it’s only a matter of time before Lincoln gets a shut-down order like the one imposed in the Omaha area. While there have been no cases reported in Lincoln or Lancaster County as of Thursday evening, most said it was inevitable.

Already, they said, some of the regulars have quit coming to the after-work gathering at Ramos. A couple of times this week, a customer had to wait outside until the group scattered so the bar numbered less than 10.

“We can’t get all together every night like we used to,” said Linda Nelson, who is semi-retired and a regular at the neighborhood gathering spot.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 40

