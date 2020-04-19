GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Firefighters in Grand Island expressed regret about failing to tell relatives of coronavirus patients that these might be their final words with their loved one.
So Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl last week talked with his firefighters, all of whom are paramedics or emergency medical technicians. If they have a bad feeling about a coronavirus patient as they work on him, they should feel free to tell loved ones: “You might want to say goodbye right now,” Kuehl said Friday.
The coronavirus surge has challenged standard practices in Grand Island and Hall County. Seven have now died of COVID-19 in the county. And this part of Nebraska has a virus rate per capita that’s much higher than any other Nebraska county and is similar to that of some of the most intensely hit states in the nation.
Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad had strongly recommended his deputies wear masks, gloves and protective eyewear when working in public. But Conrad said he issued a mandate last week that they must.
Conrad also said he tells his personnel that “if you’re stopping somebody” for a traffic infraction, “it better be something important.”
He has 32 sworn deputies, sergeants and captains. If the coronavirus swept through his department, his work shifts would be dismantled.
“I’m just saying for the safety of my deputies, our normal activities have changed a little bit,” he said.
Conrad said he hasn’t seen his 18-month-old granddaughter in more than a month because he doesn’t want to risk making her ill. Nor has he seen his elderly mother in Hastings since February.
But as of Friday, none of his personnel had tested positive for the disease.
Grand Island Capt. Jim Duering said Friday that one employee in his department tested positive, and that individual was not a sworn officer.
And Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said all tests on his personnel have come back negative. He tapped his knuckles on his wooden desk. One has had to quarantine for 14 days because a spouse had the illness, Schmidt said.
The Fire Department has taken extra measures to protect firefighters, he said, including wearing special head and face devices when treating patients. They installed in ambulances a plastic barrier between the patient and ambulance driver, and firefighters get their temperatures checked twice during their 24-hour shifts. They disinfect vehicles and equipment almost constantly.
Kuehl, the battalion chief at one of four fire stations in the city, said one paramedic at a time assists a COVID-19 patient and wears a hazardous materials suit that is fully encapsulated. The patient wears a mask.
Kuehl said stress levels are higher than ever for firefighters and their families. As of about 10 days ago, he said, Grand Island firefighters started responding to an average of nine patients per day who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Central District Health Department reported 468 coronavirus cases in Hall County, an increase of 65 cases over Friday. Two new deaths also were reported, bringing to eight the total number of deaths in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.
In a video briefing last week, Edward Hannon, St. Francis Hospital’s president, said his hospital has transferred a few coronavirus patients to Lincoln and Omaha. Hannon said it’s not because his hospital or his intensive care unit are full. “But we also don’t know what’s next,” Hannon said.
Some in Grand Island wonder how seriously to take the outbreak.
Mike Lingeman, owner of the Old Town Boot Barn in downtown Grand Island, said he wished “the media would have something else to talk about” besides COVID-19.
Lingeman, 63, who repairs boots and holsters for law enforcement officers, said he didn’t fear the disease. “When my time’s up,” he said, “my time’s up.”
Grand Island hotel clerk Taylor Roberts said she worries that younger people, especially, are cavalier about the disease. Roberts, 26, said she confines herself mostly to her apartment and her mother’s residence. But many high school- and college-age kids continue to live without concern, she said, despite warnings to stay home as much as possible.
Trucker Joshua Parmenter sat in his truck cab on a snowy Thursday night and awaited his next cross-country assignment. Parmenter, who lives in Iowa, said he used to be a Grand Island resident. Some of the loads he hauls are meat from JBS, a large Grand Island packing plant where some employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Parmenter, 42, wore short sleeves that revealed many tattoos. He said he naturally strives to avoid taking the disease home to his seven children. He said he keeps his hands washed and keeps on trucking.
“I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. But he said the situation has been overblown.
JBS, which has many employees who came from Mexico, Cuba, Sudan, Somalia and elsewhere, has been at the center of many conversations about the coronavirus in Grand Island. Hotel clerk Roberts said some people express frustration about the meatcutters officially being called “essential workers” and want the plant to be closed.
“Of course social media is fueling the fire a little bit,” she said. There are nasty comments online from time to time, she said, about the workers’ immigration status and origins.
“And I think everybody is super brave through a computer screen,” she said.
Sandra Barrera, an extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and founder of the Grand Island Latino Network, said it’s a disadvantage when educational materials about the disease are printed in English and some of the workers still speak their native languages.
That prompts people, Barrera said, to comment that they should learn to speak English. Government agencies, local and beyond, have begun doing a better job of providing Spanish-language material, she said. The Central District Health Department publishes daily announcements about the coronavirus in English and Spanish.
Barrera, who came to the United States from Colombia 20 years ago, said immigrants arrive in Grand Island for the jobs, the reasonable cost of living, and the fact that people from their home countries are already there.
“It’s a good community,” she said.
Carlos Barcenas, who has his own consulting business in Grand Island, said rude comments pop up online because some people associate JBS with Latino workers.
Barcenas, who came to this country from Mexico in 1994, said Grand Island has a good school system and it’s a fine place. But the Latino community doesn’t get adequate recognition, he said. Immigrant-dependent businesses in the city are vital to its economic health, he said.
In the vast JBS parking lot Thursday night, a Latino man brushed snow off his wife’s vehicle as she worked inside the plant. He wanted to lighten her load when her shift ended. He declined to give his name.
His 13-year-old son expressed no fear of the coronavirus. But his father then pulled a mask and sanitizing liquid from his vehicle and said he didn’t want anyone to have the impression he and his family were uncaring.
He said: “We do our part.”
World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
