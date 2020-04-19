We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Firefighters in Grand Island expressed regret about failing to tell relatives of coronavirus patients that these might be their final words with their loved one.

So Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl last week talked with his firefighters, all of whom are paramedics or emergency medical technicians. If they have a bad feeling about a coronavirus patient as they work on him, they should feel free to tell loved ones: “You might want to say goodbye right now,” Kuehl said Friday.

The coronavirus surge has challenged standard practices in Grand Island and Hall County. Seven have now died of COVID-19 in the county. And this part of Nebraska has a virus rate per capita that’s much higher than any other Nebraska county and is similar to that of some of the most intensely hit states in the nation.

The contagious disease has created dread among many in Grand Island. To be cautious, some say, treat everyone as though they carry the virus. Others believe the problem has been exaggerated.

The disease also has tested the strings that hold Grand Island together as a community. About one-third of the city’s 51,500 residents are Latino.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad had strongly recommended his deputies wear masks, gloves and protective eyewear when working in public. But Conrad said he issued a mandate last week that they must.

Conrad also said he tells his personnel that “if you’re stopping somebody” for a traffic infraction, “it better be something important.”

He has 32 sworn deputies, sergeants and captains. If the coronavirus swept through his department, his work shifts would be dismantled.

“I’m just saying for the safety of my deputies, our normal activities have changed a little bit,” he said.

Conrad said he hasn’t seen his 18-month-old granddaughter in more than a month because he doesn’t want to risk making her ill. Nor has he seen his elderly mother in Hastings since February.

But as of Friday, none of his personnel had tested positive for the disease.

Grand Island Capt. Jim Duering said Friday that one employee in his department tested positive, and that individual was not a sworn officer.

And Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said all tests on his personnel have come back negative. He tapped his knuckles on his wooden desk. One has had to quarantine for 14 days because a spouse had the illness, Schmidt said.

The Fire Department has taken extra measures to protect firefighters, he said, including wearing special head and face devices when treating patients. They installed in ambulances a plastic barrier between the patient and ambulance driver, and firefighters get their temperatures checked twice during their 24-hour shifts. They disinfect vehicles and equipment almost constantly.

Kuehl, the battalion chief at one of four fire stations in the city, said one paramedic at a time assists a COVID-19 patient and wears a hazardous materials suit that is fully encapsulated. The patient wears a mask.

Kuehl said stress levels are higher than ever for firefighters and their families. As of about 10 days ago, he said, Grand Island firefighters started responding to an average of nine patients per day who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Central District Health Department reported 468 coronavirus cases in Hall County, an increase of 65 cases over Friday. Two new deaths also were reported, bringing to eight the total number of deaths in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

In a video briefing last week, Edward Hannon, St. Francis Hospital’s president, said his hospital has transferred a few coronavirus patients to Lincoln and Omaha. Hannon said it’s not because his hospital or his intensive care unit are full. “But we also don’t know what’s next,” Hannon said.

Some in Grand Island wonder how seriously to take the outbreak.

Mike Lingeman, owner of the Old Town Boot Barn in downtown Grand Island, said he wished “the media would have something else to talk about” besides COVID-19.

Lingeman, 63, who repairs boots and holsters for law enforcement officers, said he didn’t fear the disease. “When my time’s up,” he said, “my time’s up.”

Grand Island hotel clerk Taylor Roberts said she worries that younger people, especially, are cavalier about the disease. Roberts, 26, said she confines herself mostly to her apartment and her mother’s residence. But many high school- and college-age kids continue to live without concern, she said, despite warnings to stay home as much as possible.

Trucker Joshua Parmenter sat in his truck cab on a snowy Thursday night and awaited his next cross-country assignment. Parmenter, who lives in Iowa, said he used to be a Grand Island resident. Some of the loads he hauls are meat from JBS, a large Grand Island packing plant where some employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Parmenter, 42, wore short sleeves that revealed many tattoos. He said he naturally strives to avoid taking the disease home to his seven children. He said he keeps his hands washed and keeps on trucking.

“I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. But he said the situation has been overblown.

JBS, which has many employees who came from Mexico, Cuba, Sudan, Somalia and elsewhere, has been at the center of many conversations about the coronavirus in Grand Island. Hotel clerk Roberts said some people express frustration about the meatcutters officially being called “essential workers” and want the plant to be closed.

“Of course social media is fueling the fire a little bit,” she said. There are nasty comments online from time to time, she said, about the workers’ immigration status and origins.

“And I think everybody is super brave through a computer screen,” she said.

Sandra Barrera, an extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and founder of the Grand Island Latino Network, said it’s a disadvantage when educational materials about the disease are printed in English and some of the workers still speak their native languages.

That prompts people, Barrera said, to comment that they should learn to speak English. Government agencies, local and beyond, have begun doing a better job of providing Spanish-language material, she said. The Central District Health Department publishes daily announcements about the coronavirus in English and Spanish.

Barrera, who came to the United States from Colombia 20 years ago, said immigrants arrive in Grand Island for the jobs, the reasonable cost of living, and the fact that people from their home countries are already there.

“It’s a good community,” she said.

Carlos Barcenas, who has his own consulting business in Grand Island, said rude comments pop up online because some people associate JBS with Latino workers.

Barcenas, who came to this country from Mexico in 1994, said Grand Island has a good school system and it’s a fine place. But the Latino community doesn’t get adequate recognition, he said. Immigrant-dependent businesses in the city are vital to its economic health, he said.

In the vast JBS parking lot Thursday night, a Latino man brushed snow off his wife’s vehicle as she worked inside the plant. He wanted to lighten her load when her shift ended. He declined to give his name.

His 13-year-old son expressed no fear of the coronavirus. But his father then pulled a mask and sanitizing liquid from his vehicle and said he didn’t want anyone to have the impression he and his family were uncaring.

He said: “We do our part.”

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.