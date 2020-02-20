LINCOLN — A loophole in Nebraska law is putting kids at risk from their own school teachers, principals and coaches.
That was the message delivered to a panel of Nebraska lawmakers Thursday.
Education and law enforcement officials testified in support of criminalizing sex between Nebraska educators and students who are 16 or older.
Nebraska law already defines sex with a child under 16 years old as statutory rape, acknowledging that children that age are too immature to consent.
But educators who have sex with students 16 or older can escape prosecution because the age of consent for sex in Nebraska is 16.
Four bills have been introduced to make it a crime regardless of whether the student consented.
Supporters of the effort included Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, Deputy Douglas County Attorney Molly Keane and Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference.
In all, nine people, including a Grand Island school board member who said her daughter was groomed for sex by a substitute teacher, testified in favor of one or all of the bills before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
Each bill would protect high school-age students who are technically old enough to consent to sex under Nebraska law but vulnerable to manipulation and grooming by predatory teachers, coaches and administrators.
The bills differ in the details, varying for instance in whether they would apply only to educators or to all authority figures with control over a student, for instance a foster parent or club sports coach.
The senators who sponsored them said they would be willing to work with the committee to create the best bill to address the issue.
Testifying in opposition was Christopher Eickholt, a lobbyist for the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association who expressed concern that the language in the bills needed to be more clear, particularly when it comes to specifying the ages of the students who would be covered by the new statute.
He said the bills would "add another layer of inconsistency" to the state's sexual assault laws.
Logan testified in favor of LB 1210, which was introduced by Sen. Tony Vargas at the request of OPS officials.
"The purpose of this bill is to close what we believe is a loophole in current law," she said.
While existing policies allow for removal of a predatory teacher, the bill "will provide the needed legal repercussions," Logan said.
Sex with a student "should not be legally permissible simply because a young person is the age of consent," she said.
As of 2017, 22 states, including Iowa, Wyoming and Colorado, had laws making it a crime for a person of trust or authority to have sex with a child, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Those laws vary in penalties and the age range covered.
The laws reflect the notion that because coaches, teachers and other trusted adults have authority over a victim, the relationship is unbalanced, and there can’t be genuine consent to sex.
A World-Herald investigation last year found that over a five-year period, on average, 10 Nebraska educators were caught and disciplined or prosecuted each year for sexual contact or inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with students.
Experts believe the frequency is higher because they estimate that only one in 10 student victims reports it. In some of the Nebraska cases, the students were 16 or older and there were no criminal charges, but the State Education Department revoked the educators’ teaching certificates.
Lisa Albers, a Grand Island Public Schools school board member, testified that a substitute teacher groomed her high school age daughter and then had sex with her at age 17, less than two weeks after graduation.
"These laws would have protected her," Albers said.
Kids deserve a legal safety net, she said.
Venzor expressed the church's support.
"While the church across the world has had to reconcile with its past and the patterns of failure regarding child sexual abuse, we know that child sexual abuse can happen anywhere," he said. "It's a societal problem .. it can and does happen in our school systems."
Catholic schools in Nebraska enroll nearly 29,000 students.
Keane, appearing on behalf of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, said the group favors LB 766. She said the group prefers the bill's broader language that would make it a crime for "authority figures" to have sex with children over whom they have a position of trust and authority.
Keane said she's had cases she was unable to prosecute. The language would allow prosecution of abusive clergy, for instance, or a foster parent or youth program leader, she said.
She said that under some of the bills, a coach in a school could be held accountable for sex with a student, but a coach in a private club could not.
The Nebraska State Education Association and several other education groups also backed the bills.
