LINCOLN — The spectacle of visitors openly carrying semi-automatic rifles in the halls of the State Capitol has state legislators determining what, if anything, can be done about that.
Even the speaker of the Nebraska Legislature said he was surprised to learn that people can openly carry guns in the Capitol.
“I’m not anti-gun, but there’s a place for everything,” said State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who said it raises “a safety issue.”
The speaker and others were reacting to a rally on Friday, when more than 400 gun rights advocates descended on the Capitol to testify against two gun control bills.
Among them were two Omaha men who were openly carrying semi-automatic rifles, as well as at least one man openly carrying a handgun on his belt.
At least one of the rifle-toting men testified before the Judiciary Committee while holding his weapon.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced one of the bills, said she was “traumatized” by the open display of guns at the Capitol and felt that the show of firearms was intimidating to senators and those seeking to testify.
“People have a right to be heard. They don’t have a right to intimidate,” she said.
But the head of the Nebraska Firearm Owners Association said she found it “disrespectful” that senators didn’t know that open carry was allowed at the Capitol.
Pat Harrold of Papillion, the firearm group’s president, said gun owners seeking to protect themselves had no choice but to open carry because they can’t carry concealed firearms in the Capitol. That is prohibited by state law because the building contains a courtroom — the courtrooms of the Nebraska Supreme Court and the State Court of Appeals.
Nebraska law also allows people to openly carry firearms, except at schools, on school grounds or at school-sponsored activities. Private businesses, by posting signs detailing their policies, can also restrict firearms.
“We prefer the ability to defend ourselves,” Harrold said. “I’m armed everywhere I go. It’s just like putting on my seat belt ... an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Nebraska has one of the most open state capitols in the nation. Most, including Iowa's, require visitors to walk through a metal detector, but that’s not the case in Lincoln, except for those attending oral arguments in the courtrooms.
State capitols have a mixture of rules on concealed carry, with some allowing it and some permitting only state officials to carry concealed handguns, according to the Council of State Governments. Most state capitols ban open carry, according to the San Francisco-based Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, but it is allowed in Michigan, Montana and North Carolina, as well as Nebraska.
Bob Ripley, the Capitol administrator, said open carry is permitted in the Capitol because it’s allowed by state law. He added that it wasn’t a surprise when people showed up with firearms.
“Our security staff was well aware well in advance that these bills were being heard and there was a high likelihood that people would appear with weapons in tow,” Ripley said. “Nothing came out of it. We were delighted by that.”
Both Scheer and Sen. Mike Hilgers, who heads the Legislature’s Executive Board, said they were reviewing the rules and laws concerning open carry of firearms to determine what, if anything, can be done.
Hilgers said it’s not yet clear whether legislators could change their rules to control open carry, or if they would have to pass a law to do that. He said a meeting is planned Tuesday with an attorney from the Nebraska State Patrol to help sort that out.
The senator declined to say whether he supports restrictions on openly carrying firearms at the Capitol, saying he’s focused on reviewing what can be done.
Generally, Hilgers said, committee chairs have the ability to ensure decorum during public hearings. In the past, that’s included restrictions on carrying signs or props into such hearings.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
During floor debate Monday, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said it was unfair to limit testimony on the gun bills Friday to 1½ minutes per testifier. It denied “the second house” the opportunity to be fully heard, the senator said.
“To be ignored is probably the worst thing we can do,” said Brewer, a leading gun rights legislator. He said the restriction angered some people.
“I don’t think there was a need to bring a gun into the building,” he added. “But it is their right to do that.”
Brewer said gun rights advocates will “stand their ground” and oppose any new restrictions that are proposed.
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who presided over the hearings on Friday, said he limited testimony to 1½ minutes, rather than the customary three minutes, because hundreds of people raised their hands to express interest in testifying. Allowing everyone three minutes would have extended the public hearings past midnight, Lathrop said.
“It had nothing to do with how I regard the topic,” he said, responding to an assertion by Brewer that the restrictions were imposed because of the Judiciary Committee’s views on gun rights.
The hearings concluded before 6 p.m. Friday. Lathrop said many people apparently decided to leave rather than wait for their turn to comment on the proposals.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
And of course those carrying looked like that. OF COURSE THEY DID
Those were two of the three who were open carrying. Yes, they looked like that. One testified. You can find the video online. He’s a Threeper, who’s advertizing his readiness for a second civil war.
They should not have been allowed to bring guns into the Capitol building. The only reason was to intimidate, not to make a cogent, reasoned argument about the proposed legislation. Let your argument rise or fall on its own merits, on the strength and logic of your words. Not on walking around openly with a firearm. Individuals have the right to own guns, yes, but there is also room under the Constitution for regulation of those guns. Especially when there is a public safety issue at risk. The current policy of allowing open carry of firearms in the State Capitol needs to be changed. Immediately.
SEN Cavanaugh should enlist in the Armed Services or become a law enforcement officer so she can get over being traumatized by the sight of her equals carrying firearms.
Yeah. Nobody should feel nervous because a member of a Threeper militia who says he's longing for a second civil war brings a loaded AR-15 with a 30 round mag into a legislative hearing. After all, he might NOT actually be borderline insane.
Or a Nazi gunsmith who wants to rid the US of Jews and non-whites.
All perfectly normal.
Carrying firearms where they have no business carrying firearms? Like the State Capitol Building? Don’t be ridiculous. Who really thinks that was appropriate?
Heck, when I see policemen carrying AR-15 type rifles it makes me nervous. And don’t anybody (Theron) start with “join the military” stuff. I grew up hunting with my dad. Those guns carried into the capital by those, um, people are for killing human beings. AND there’s a proper time and place for firearms. Duh, Theron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.