One person was killed and another was taken to a Lincoln hospital Saturday night in connection with a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.

The names of the vehicle occupants are being withheld pending notification of family, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. just north of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.

Investigators determined that the vehicles were headed in opposite directions when they collided for an unknown reason. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus for injuries that were not life threatening.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, investigators said. Seat-belt usage is under investigation.  

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has ordered an autopsy. 

