One person died and another was seriously injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Scottsbluff.
The crash was reported at 8:55 a.m. a few miles west of Scottsbluff near the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 27, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office.
A preliminary investigation indicated that an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided nearly head-on with a westbound vehicle, Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release.
The seriously injured person was transported to Regional West Medical Center.
The Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash. Late Saturday afternoon, officials still were notifying the family members of those involved.
