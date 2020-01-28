One man was killed and another was seriously injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 385 near Alliance, Nebraska.
Bruce Engel, 68, of Hemingford, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The driver of the second vehicle, Levi Clouse, 21, of Hemingford, was taken to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance with serious injuries. He later was transferred to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
Investigators determined that Engel was northbound about 6 p.m. on Highway 385 near mile marker 111. The Buick Lucerne he was driving crossed the center line and collided with the Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Clouse.
A preliminary investigation found that neither man was wearing a seat belt. Highway 385 was shut down for about five hours.
