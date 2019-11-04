LINCOLN — State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has announced that he'll seek reelection to represent north Omaha and northeast Douglas County in the State Legislature.
"If District 13 sends me back, I'll continue to grow our state and move Nebraska from good to great," Wayne said.
Wayne, a 40-year-old attorney, is chairman of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee. This spring, he won passage of bills to allow growing of industrial hemp in the state and create a Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority in the Omaha area.
A registered Democrat and a married father of two children, Wayne also won approval of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow enhanced tax-increment financing in "extremely blighted" areas.
