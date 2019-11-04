LINCOLN — State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has announced that he'll seek reelection to represent north Omaha and northeast Douglas County in the State Legislature.

Justin Wayne mug senators (copy)

Justin Wayne

"If District 13 sends me back, I'll continue to grow our state and move Nebraska from good to great," Wayne said. 

Wayne, a 40-year-old attorney, is chairman of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee. This spring, he won passage of bills to allow growing of industrial hemp in the state and create a Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority in the Omaha area.

A registered Democrat and a married father of two children, Wayne also won approval of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow enhanced tax-increment financing in "extremely blighted" areas.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription