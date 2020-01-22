Because of the snow that fell overnight and the conditions of the roads, several school districts across the Omaha metropolitan area, southeast Nebraska and western Iowa have canceled Wednesday classes.
Omaha Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Ralston Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools and the Elkhorn Public Schools all have canceled classes for Wednesday. Also closed are Omaha Catholic Schools, Brownell-Talbot and Friedel Jewish Academy in Omaha.
Eppley Airfield reported 1.2 inches of snow at 6 a.m., said Katie Gross, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. Valley reported 1.3 inches and a spot in Elkhorn reported 1.9 inches.
Gross said another 1 to 2 inches of snow may fall the rest of today, with possibly another 1-3 inches Thursday into Friday.
The Omaha Police Department announced officers wouldn’t respond to property damage accidents due to inclement weather. Drivers are instructed to find a safe place to pull over and exchange information. Officers will only respond to injury accidents during this time.
A two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near 13th Street caused traffic to backup, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. No injuries were reported.
Traffic was also hindered on I-480 in the northbound lanes at 8th Street due to a stalled vehicle, the dispatcher said. Police also reported several locations where traffic was slowed due to vehicles unable to get up hills.
Temperatures Wednesday morning were much higher than they have been the past couple of days, with readings around the freezing mark. Wednesday's overnight low will be around freezing, Gross said. "It will be pretty slushy," she said.
Other school closings include Council Bluffs Community Schools, Bennington Public Schools, Springfield Platteview Schools, Plattsmouth Community Schools and St. John the Baptist in Plattsmouth. Fremont Public Schools and Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont and Louisville Public Schools also are closed.
The Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center will open at its regularly scheduled time. Watch omaha.com for more school closings and weather updates.
