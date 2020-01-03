A 65-year-old Omaha man was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash just west of Oshkosh, Neb., the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday.

About 5:10 p.m., the patrol said, Michael Goebel was headed east on U.S. Highway 26 in a pickup truck when he tried to pass an eastbound semitrailer truck. The pickup was struck by a westbound semi.

Oshkosh is about 80 miles southeast of Scottsbluff in the Nebraska Panhandle.

