Callers making it appear that someone from Omaha's FBI offices is calling have been trying to scam the public out of money.
The FBI's Omaha field office said Monday that the phone scam spoofs its telephone number on the intended victim’s caller ID. The caller impersonates a government official and uses intimidation tactics, such as the threat of arrest, to demand payment of money.
The FBI's Omaha field office has seen its main number, 402-493-8688, spoofed in this manner recently, as well as the numbers of its resident agencies, or satellite offices, throughout Nebraska and Iowa. In some cases, the intended target may be told a federal warrant has been issued for his or her arrest. The warrant, the scammer says, would be dismissed by the court in exchange for immediate payment to the caller.
“The public should be aware that the FBI will not call or email people to demand money or threaten arrest,” said Kristi Koons Johnson, Omaha special agent in charge.
The FBI urges anyone contacted by people who say they are with the FBI or any government agency to verify the information with the local FBI field office or the government agency in question. Contact information for all 56 FBI field offices can be found at www.fbi.gov.
According to the Internet Crimes Complaint Center, more than 12,000 people nationwide have reported being victims of government impersonation scams in 2019, with losses totaling over $112 million. Anyone who feels they were the victim of this or any other online scam should report the incident immediately using the website www.ic3.gov.
