A winter storm is expected to hit Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing up to 4 inches of snow to the Omaha area.
"Our guess here in the Lincoln, Omaha metropolitan area is for anywhere from 1 to 4 inches," said National Weather Service meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny, who is based in Valley. "Bellevue could get 1 inch, and we could get closer to 4 inches (in Valley)."
Snow is likely in and around Omaha before 11 a.m. Tuesday, then rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, after 3 p.m., the weather service said.
Between 6 and 9 inches of snow is expected in northeast Nebraska, Zapotocny said.
A winter storm watch will be in effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Nebraska, she said. "It will expand all the way down to Saunders County, Dodge County and Washington County."
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could create near-whiteout conditions, with temperatures Tuesday morning in the upper 20s to low 30s in the Omaha area. Motorists should be wary of hazardous travel conditions, particularly in northern Nebraska.
Additional snow turning to rain is possible during the day Wednesday. Falling temperatures could bring a trace to 2 inches of snow on Thanksgiving Day, Zapotocny said.
